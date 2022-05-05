Editor's note: The below interview contains major spoilers for the season finale of Moon Knight.

The Disney+ series Moon Knight, which is poised to change the MCU even further after its season finale yesterday, follows the character of Marc Spector (Oscar Isaac), a mercenary turned vigilante who develops the powers of the Moon Knight after agreeing to become the avatar for the Egyptian god Khonshu (F. Murray Abraham). Spector, however, is guarding his own secret of the mind in dealing with dissociative identity disorder, in which one of his primary alters known as Steven Grant (Isaac), a mild-mannered museum shop employee, frequently takes over his body. When religious zealot and former avatar of Khonshu Arthur Harrow (Ethan Hawke) reveals his plan to resurrect the Egyptian goddess Ammit and bring chaos and destruction to the world, Marc and Steven — with the help of Marc's estranged wife Layla (May Calamawy) — must fight to stop the unthinkable from happening, even if it means going deep inside themselves to navigate the dark and buried memories of their past.

On the heels of Moon Knight's finale, Collider had the opportunity to speak with Mohamed Diab, who directed four episodes of the Disney+ series and also serves as an executive producer. Over the course of the interview, which you can read below, Diab spoke about the elements of the series he was most proud of in terms of bringing Egyptian representation to the small screen, why it was so important to see Layla come into her own as a superhero and how it serves as its own cultural moment for his home country, and which scene from the finale was down in the script before it was filmed. He also spoke about whose idea it was to have Jake Lockley exclusively speaking Spanish in the post-credits scene, whether Layla can officially be referred to as Scarlet Scarab, if he's heard any news about a potential Season 2, and more.

Collider: I know you've spoken several times before about what you wanted to achieve with this show in terms of the importance of representation and depiction of Egyptian culture. Now that the finale is out, was there something that you were really proud of to finally be able to get on screen for the first time, or maybe pull off in a way that was even better than you had initially envisioned it?

MOHAMED DIAB: First of all, for myself, I'm so happy, because I was scared that I was just going to do a bang-bang kind of action film, and I'm proud that we pushed it as much as we could into something deeper. Second thing is I'm happy that I didn't let Oscar Isaac down, and Ethan Hawke, who signed to the project, believed in me. At some point, especially, Oscar really didn't want to do anything big anymore, and he believed in me. He called me before he signed [on]. He told me, "I'm doing this because of you." He told me this is the thing that he's most proud of [in] his life. So I'm really happy about that, but the most important thing is representing my country and my part of the world.

You don't know how people in Egypt are treating the show. They're treating it like their Black Panther, to see Egyptians behind the camera, Egyptians in front of the camera, for it to feel that we're seen for the first time, to see our country [as] not just desert but the urban city that it is, with its beauty and music. We put [in] a lot of Egyptian music, and people loved it. In a way, a lot of people in the third world feel like they're culturally defeated. You know what I mean? So today, to feel like we're seen and people are interested in our culture current, it was a big thing. The moment that Layla becomes a superhero, that's a historical moment for us.

My daughter... since she was three years old, she's 10 right now, [but] she was telling me, "I want to straighten my curly hair." Because all the Disney princesses have straight hair. But today to see someone who looks like her and looks beautiful, and she's a superhero, you don't know how important that is for us. That's why I wish everyone gets seen and everyone gets represented. It's really important.

I did talk to May last week. She's phenomenal in this, and it's funny because I asked her about being a superhero on the show, and obviously she couldn't spoil anything at the time, so she gave me a very diplomatic non-answer. But I'm glad you brought up that scene of Layla identifying herself specifically as an Egyptian superhero. She saves the young girl from being crushed during the battle against Arthur Harrow. Was that something in the script, or was that something that was worked out in terms of actor input?

DIAB: That was in the script. That was absolutely in the script. I want to tell you, the process sometimes ... I honestly don't know who came up with what. So the idea of Layla itself came from the writers to make her Egyptian. Then me and Sarah [Goher] came along and then May, and the three of us, as Egyptians, we helped shape the character. Her becoming a superhero, I honestly don't remember who came up with this idea, but I was just blown away. Because there's a lot of collaborators between writers and Marvel execs and Kevin Feige himself and all of us, but that was the highlight of Episode 6 for me to make her into an Egyptian superhero, and it was something historical.

There are definitely hints that we get about her identity, the scarab imagery that follows her throughout. I don't think she's officially named on the show, so I'm wondering if there was an on-set name. Is she Scarlet Scarab now, or is she kind of an amalgam of different comics characters?

DIAB: We were calling her the Scarlet Scarab. But eventually, the Scarlet Scarab part of the story is not completely evolved, so she could be anything we want. She could be the Scarlet Scarab, just like that easily, if we want to play the story, and it's because she might be temporarily with Tawaret and could be whatever. I don't know, but I love the two of them together. I love how Tawaret is speaking in her head. She's going to drive her crazy, and I love the two of them on a journey. I would love to see them. On-set, we were calling her Scarlet Scarab. I would love to keep it open because I don't know how things are going to go. I'd rather keep it open for her.

We finally get our introduction to Jake Lockley in the post-credits scene. Was there a story reason behind why he is exclusively speaking Spanish or was that a way to just differentiate him from Mark and Steven?

DIAB: I think, first of all, we all came up with ways to differentiate the three of them. But Oscar came with the best ideas. He came up with the idea of making Steven with a British accent, and then he came up with the idea of making him Spanish. Such brilliant ideas that completely distinguish between the three of them. And Oscar wouldn't ever just focus on or lean on just the accent or the language, the mannerism, everything about them is completely ...

Jake Lockley scares the hell out of me with that one scene. He's completely a different person, but everything you see on the show is collaborative to the extent that honestly, most of the things I actually don't know who started what. Some of them I remember, but there's a lot of things that someone came up with a word and the other one continued. It's just so collaborative, but this one was Oscar's.

A lot of people are picking up on the fact that this was billed as a season finale and not a series finale. Have you heard anything about a potential Season 2 or whether there have been any conversations about keeping the story going?

DIAB: No, I honestly don't know. Marvel keeps us in the dark, just like the fans, and I think it's part of its lore. A lot of people would call me, friends, and tell me, "What happens next?" And then I tell them, "I don't want to ruin it for you," and they don't ask again, and it's the same thing. I honestly don't know, but I will tell you something. I'm absolutely sure that Moon Knight is such a great character that they're keeping him. I hope Oscar feels the same today. He told me this is the project that he's most proud of, so hopefully, he would be in for a continuation of the story, but Marvel is not conventional, so we're not getting a Season 2 straight away. It could be a Season 2. It could be his own film. He could just join another superhero in their journey. I don't know, but I'm sure that Layla and Mark are going to be seen again.

So I take that to mean that if Marvel came back to you and asked, "Are you in for more Moon Knight?", you would say yes.

DIAB: Absolutely. I helped build that world with them, and I feel like it's my world, and I want to expand it and have ideas already of how to see the world. Someone was asking me, "What's your dream superhero?" And I told him, "I got it." What else would I want? He has everything that I wish for as a director. We know each other, and we are a team. One day, I wish I could be a part of the expansion of that world, for sure.

Moon Knight is currently available to stream on Disney+.

