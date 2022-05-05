Editor's note: The following article contains spoilers for the season finale of Moon Knight.

The finale of the Disney+ series Moon Knight just aired yesterday, and in the usual Marvel fashion, the series ended on a post-credit stinger that revealed a story-changing revelation. This reveal is a fact that many comic fans already knew, but was finally fully revealed in the show: that Oscar Isaac's Marc Spector, a character with dissociative identity disorder, also has a second alter along with Steven Grant, the ruthless underworld cab driver Jake Lockley. Collider's Carly Lane had the chance to sit down for an interview with Mohamed Diab, director of Moon Knight's finale as well as its first, third, and fifth episodes, to discuss the series, along with a very specific creative choice that went into bringing Lockley to life for his single scene.

In the comics, Marc Spector's different alters allow him to interact with different levels of the criminal world, with Steven Grant, who has been at the forefront of the series, being a millionaire businessman able to wine and dine with the wealthy and powerful. Lockley, on the other hand, is used to getting close to the street as a taxi driver for the criminal underworld. Lockley has been teased in the season, with many fans theorizing and pointing to a specific scene in Episode 5 that very much could have been Lockley's first real appearance, but it was at the end of the series that he made his official debut.

The post-credit scene of Moon Knight sees the series villain Arthur Harrow, played by Ethan Hawke, let out of a psychiatric hospital and brought into a limo to meet with Khonshu. At the end of the scene, the driver is to be revealed to be Lockley, who says "today is your turn to lose" in Spanish before executing Harrow and driving away to close out the series.

Image via Disney+

RELATED: ‘Moon Knight’ Director Mohamed Diab Reveals if Layla Is the MCU Version of the Scarlet Scarab

Diab was asked about where the idea for Lockley to speak Spanish came from, and the director says that while everyone wanted to find a way to make each alter unique, he attributes the best to Isaac, being the one who introduced many of the aspects that brought Marc and his system to life:

"I think first of all, we all came up with ways to differentiate the three of them. But Oscar came with the best ideas. He came up with the idea of making Steven with a British accent. And then he came up with the idea of making him Spanish. Such brilliant ideas that completely distinguish between the three of them. And Oscar wouldn’t ever just focus on or lean on just the accent or the language. The mannerism, everything about them is completely... Jake Lockley scares the hell out of me, with that one scene. He’s completely a different person, but everything you see on the show is collaborative to the extent that honestly, most of the things I actually don’t know who started what. Some of them I remember, but there’s a lot of things that someone came up with a word and the other one continued. It’s just like so collaborative, but this one was Oscar’s."

This reveal at the end of the final episode sets up that there will be a new issue on the horizon for Marc and Steven, as another alter seems to be on the edge of becoming a major threat. As of right now, however, there has been no official word on if there will be a second season of Moon Knight. While it is possible that some sort of follow-up could be in the cards, especially with the success and acclaim that the first season had, there has not been an official greenlight for any kind of sequel season as of yet.

The full series of Moon Knight is now available on Disney+.

Emperor Zurg Lurks Over Buzz in New ‘Lightyear’ Poster

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author

Matt Villei (390 Articles Published) Matt Villei is a Senior News Writer for Collider. Having a deep appreciation for the games, films, and books that he experienced growing up, Matt wanted to learn the inner workings of how these pieces of media were made. He graduated from Hofstra University with a Film Studies degree and a Creative Writing minor with the hope of one day making a game like the ones he grew up playing. When not writing, he plays some games, watches some professional wrestling, and spends some time with his two Golden Retrievers. More From Matt Villei

Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up for Collider's newsletter for exclusive news, features, streaming recommendations and more Click here to subscribe