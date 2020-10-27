‘Moon Knight’ Marvel/Disney+ Series Finds Its Director: Acclaimed Filmmaker Mohamed Diab

Moon Knight is coming together quickly! Just one day after reporting on Oscar Isaac circling the title role in the upcoming MCU/Disney+ series, we now have the name of the director who will helm the series. Per Deadline, the acclaimed filmmaker Mohamed Diab, whose work has played at Cannes and captivated global audiences, will be directing Moon Knight. If you don’t know his name, start learning.

Diab, an Egyptian filmmaker, made his directorial debut with Cairo 678, a drama about state-sanctioned, gender-oriented sexual violence in Egypt. It was released just one month before the Egyptian revolution, and many reported on the film being instrumental to the cultural shift that led to this revolution. From there, Diab went on to direct the film Clash, a Cannes Film Festival entry about various factions (and those who weren’t aligned to anyone) regarding the 2012-2013 mass-scale Egyption protests. Diab has also written The Island franchise of films, a series of action-thrillers that are among the highest-grossing Egyptian and Arabic-language films of all time. His next film, Amira, is scheduled to be released in 2021, and he’s also attached to direct a miniseries called Sandstorm in that year.

This is, by my estimation, an incredible, interesting, and engaging choice of directors for the next entry in the MCU, one that represents that organization’s commitments to inclusion and thensome. The mythology of Moon Knight involves Egyptian tombs and spirits, and to hire an Egyptian filmmaker with a finger on the pulse of how contemporary Egypt is reckoning with its past to helm this story sensitively and exactingly is such a phenomenal call. Plus, Diab’s directorial efforts, while often leaning into a “suspense-fueled, real-time thriller” space of political drama (think The Hurt Locker), don’t necessarily scream “blockbuster superhero filmmaking.” Will Diab change his style for the MCU machine, or will the MCU bend and mold for Diab’s previous tones and interests? Will Moon Knight feel more like Homeland than Smallville? I’m very excited to find out — especially once we know for sure that Diab will be directing Isaac in the role!

For more on Moon Knight, here’s who’s serving as head writer for the series.