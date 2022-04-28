Oscar Isaac has a history of bringing Egyptian mythos to the screen. Fans of the limited series Moon Knight have had the opportunity to not only learn more about one of Marvel’s lesser-known heroes but about the ancient beliefs on which the comic character is based. The Disney+ series is primarily focused on Isaac's dual performance, displaying the internal conflict going on in Marc Spector’s head. It is the external conflict of Spector trying to stop Ethan Hawke’s Arthur Harrow from unleashing the vengeful god Ammit that allows the viewer to get a wider scope of Egyptian mythology.

Episode 5 of the series delves deeper into the creation of the Steven Grant personality, as he and Marc Spector recount their troubled past. The episode begins in what appears to be a mental asylum but as the series has shown us, what appears as one thing is usually something else – the Duat.

What is the Duat?

Simply put, the Duat is the realm of the dead. According to ancient Egyptian mythology, the Duat is the place where the dead and their souls go for judgment. It is believed to be ruled by the Egyptian god Osiris who is briefly mentioned in the episode as Marc, Steven, and the god Taweret approach his gate, the only way out of the Duat. For ancient Egyptians, the Duat was not a final resting place, instead, it is part of the journey of the soul. In hieroglyphics, the Duat is represented as a five-point star inside a circle. It is a dual symbol that represents the sun and the stars. An interesting aspect of the Duat is its geography. The landscape simulated Egypt’s actual geographical features including islands, rivers, caves, mountains, fields, and of course, deserts. As part of the surrounding lore, the Duat also features a lake of flames, iron walls, and magical trees.

The Duat and Moon Knight

In episode 5 of Moon Knight, much of the action takes place on a boat that glides through a desert in the Duat. It presents a familiar scene of the sands of Egypt, mixed with the fantastical element of a supernatural vessel being steered by Taweret. This exemplifies the closeness the Egyptian people felt towards this next step in life’s journey. It is the judgment aspect of the Duat that separates it from the underworlds of other cultures. For a soul to be judged it needs to conquer several demons and netherworld challenges to then be measured by the scales of justice. This is the case for Marc and Steven, who have their hearts ripped out by Taweret and weighed. Unfortunately for them, there is something off about their hearts and the scale cannot find its balance. After battling the demons and ghosts of the Duat, Steven is pulled from the boat and becomes frozen in sand – only then steadying the scales. Despite his helpless cries to stop the boat and rescue his fallen personality, the episode concludes with Marc alone in the Duat, unsure of his next step.

