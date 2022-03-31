Get to know the antihero in his first comic book adventure.

Disney+'s Moon Knight hides a clever Easter egg that leads fans to the Marvel Unlimited e-comics service and gifts them with a free digital copy of the first comic book appearance of the antihero. The secret was discovered by Reddit user Goalless, who first pointed out how a QR code in one of the scenes of the first episode was actually a fully functional link.

In Moon Knight’s first episode, we get to see Steven Grant (Oscar Isaac) explain some Egyptian mythology to a kid in a museum. While we watch Steven talk enthusiastically about the process of mummification, we can spot a QR code on the museum's walls. Since most museums feature QR codes as a tool to provide visitors with more information about exhibitions, it’s easy to ignore the code. However, as Goalless revealed, fans can actually scan the QR code to get redirected to a special Marvel Unlimited page that gifts the visitor with a free digital copy of 1975’s Werewolf By Night #32, Moon Knight’s first comic book appearance.

The Easter egg shows how Disney pays attention to all the minor details of their Marvel Cinematic Universe productions, rewarding fans who decide to analyze their films and series frame by frame. The free comic book is also a great nod to Werewolf by Night, a character that’s reportedly part of an upcoming MCU Halloween special that could also star Vampire by Night. Since Moon Knight and Werewolf by Night have a long history in comic books, the Easter egg could also be teasing that the two antiheroes will cross paths already in Moon Knight, long before the Halloween special premieres.

Moon Knight follows the titular antihero, a man who suffers from Dissociative Identity Disorder (DID) and who’s blessed with superpowers by the Egyptian Moon God, Khonshu. The first episode of the show also shows how the character's multiple alters fight for control of their body, with some alters unaware that they suffer from DID. The series also stars Ethan Hawke as the main villain Dr. Arthur Harrow, a minor character in the comic books who is getting an upgrade for the show.

Rounding up Moon Knight’s main cast is Moon Knight is May Calamawy (Ramy) and French actor Gaspard Ulliel. The series is directed by Mohamed Diab and Synchronic duo Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead.

New episodes of Moon Knight come exclusively to Disney+ every Wednesday. Check Goalless’ original post below.

