Editor's note: The below article contains spoilers for Episode 1 of Moon Knight.Moon Knight has finally premiered on Disney+, bringing Oscar Isaac’s antihero into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The highly anticipated show is still keeping the lid close on the many secrets of Moon Knight's connection with the Egyptian gods, but the first episode of the show already gave fans a lot to chew up for the next week.

In just a single episode, Moon Knight has already underlined how the goddess Ammit is the series’ big baddie, how Isaac’s Steven Grant suffers from Dissociative Identity Disorder (DID), and how the antihero's alters fight for control of his body. However, amidst all the details and Easter eggs of the first episode, two supporting characters from the comics made a special appearance, teasing that fan-favorites Frenchie and Crawley could soon become allies to the MCU’s Moon Knight.

RELATED:‌ 'Moon Knight': Who Is Khonshu, The Egyptian God Who Shows Up in the Trailer?

Who’s Crawley, the Living Statue?

Image via Disney+

Right at the start of the first episode of Moon Knight, Steven Grant is seen having dinner by the side of a street artist. The man doesn’t move a single muscle as Steven tells the latest developments of his life, committed to the part of a living statue. The scene underlines Steven's loneliness and how DID pushes him away from other people. However, the living statue is not just a random character, as the credits for the first episode list him as Bertrand Crawley.

Created by Doug Moench and Don Perlin for 1976’s Marvel Spotlight #28, Crawley is originally a homeless man living in the streets of New York. Since people don’t usually pay attention to the homeless, Crawley can hear and see things others try to hide, making him a valuable informant for Marc Spector in his fight against crime. The Moon Knight series transports the antihero to London, instead of New York, but it seems like the MCU also has its own version of Crawley as a street artist. For the moment, Crawley is not much more than a clever Easter egg, but once the show develops Marc Spector as a defender of the night, the man could also play the part of a valuable informant.

Who’s Duchamp, Marc Spector’s Old Friend?

Image via Marvel Studios

At the end of Moon Knight’s first episode, Steven Grant finds an old cell phone belonging to Marc Spector, another one of his alters. The phone has dozens of missed calls from a woman named Layla, but there’s also one missed call from Duchamp. Of course, that’s no one else than Jean-Paul Duchamp, best known by fans as “Frenchie.” Also created by Moench and Perlin, Frenchie is one of Marc Spector’s best friends, who worked with the mercenary during several missions worldwide. A skilled pilot, Frenchie would help Marc Spector evade danger long before he became a vigilante fighting supervillains in the middle of the night. Frenchie was also with Marc when he supposedly died in the desert, an event that led the mercenary to meet the god Khonshu and become Moon Knight.

While Duchamp’s call could be only an Easter egg, the name most likely foreshadows Frenchie’s introduction into the MCU. Previous teasers revealed the MCU version of Marc Spector was also a mercenary who is fatally wounded in Egypt, so it makes sense for Frenchie to be part of the show.

Another curious detail about Duchamp’s missed call is that it is the 32nd entry on the phone Steven finds hidden in his ceiling. That’s an apparent reference to Frenchie’s and Moon Knight's first comic book appearance, on 1975’s Werewolf by Night #32. That’s a very well hidden nod to the antihero’s comic book history, but one that shows how the MCU is determined to reward fans with keen eyes.

The first episode of Moon Knight is now streaming on Disney+, with new episodes every Wednesday.

‘Moon Knight’ Sets Up a Mythical Mystery for the Ages in an Unsettling Premiere | Review

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author

Marco Vito Oddo (1202 Articles Published) Marco Vito Oddo is a writer, journalist, and game designer. Passionate about superhero comic books, horror films, and indie games, he writes for Collider and develops games for Mother's Touch Games. More From Marco Vito Oddo