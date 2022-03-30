Editor's note: The below article contains spoilers for Episode 1 of Moon Knight. Of all the Marvel projects premiering this year, Disney+’s Moon Knight is perhaps the most anticipated of them all. With the arrival of Oscar Isaac — coming off the high of starring in last year’s Dune — to the MCU, many fans are excited, and for good reason. The introduction of Moon Knight into Phase Four, which is already taking Marvel in a stranger, more creative direction, marks a change in tone for the studio’s Disney+ offerings, as well as incorporating one of very few superheroes who openly deals with mental illness, with Isaac playing Marc Spector, a man diagnosed with dissociative identity disorder, whose alters assist him in protecting the innocent.

Directed by Mohamad Diab and written by Jeremy Slater, Moon Knight’s premiere opens not on Isaac, but on a cold open featuring Ethan Hawke’s Arthur Harrow, who performs an elaborate ritual of putting shattered glass in his shoes before donning them and walking away. Presumably a clue to his nature as a religious zealot (more on that later), the sequence is short and jarring, before cutting to Steven Grant (Isaac), a mild-mannered employee of the British Museum who finds himself waking up with chains around his ankles and a tape seal on his door.

Let’s get this out of the way while we’re at it: Isaac’s accent as Steven Grant, one of several characters he is set to play throughout Moon Knight, is wildly ill-advised, but not at all surprising. With a history of strange accent work behind him (check out W.E. on Netflix, trust me), it almost feels like settling back into a familiar routine with Isaac, and it works for Steven’s bumbling nature, which we are very quickly exposed to as he runs late for work at the museum and ends up at odds with his boss, Donna (Lucy Thackeray).

The choice to put Steven only about a half-step away from Dick Van Dyke’s Bert in Mary Poppins does seem to delegitimize him as both a member of the MCU and of Marc Spector’s system (again, more on that later), but in a way, the choice almost makes sense. As an alter of an American man, the idea that Steven’s voice sounds like an odd imitation of a British man rather than a true accent almost seems to fit. And hey — at least it’s not Nic Cage in Con Air-level bad.

The episode is structured much like the first act of a mystery, with Steven experiencing serious gaps in his memory and receiving odd comments from his coworkers about actions he doesn’t remember. For anyone familiar with the Moon Knight comics, the reason behind these gaps is obvious but not immediately revealed in the episode, forcing Steven into an internal struggle as he battles against confusion and disorientation — two things that come to a head during his first encounter with Harrow, who is apparently a follower of the Egyptian demoness, Ammit.

For context: Ammit was known as the “Devourer of the Dead” to ancient Egyptians, a crocodile/lion/hippopotamus hybrid who was a vital part of passage to the Egyptian afterlife. The heart of the dead was weighed on a set of scales (which is seen tattooed on Harrow’s forearm) against a godly feather, and if the heart was deemed impure, Ammit would devour it, leaving a person’s soul forever adrift, unable to pass through to the afterlife.

​​​​​​With all this in mind, Harrow’s motivation seems to be typical of Marvel villains the universe over: genocide by way of deciding who is “worthy”, or something akin to that. We don’t learn much more about him, but the fanatical cultist angle is new for Marvel, something grounded a little more in reality than more recent villains, which is a healthy change. (Well, I say reality, and then an Egyptian god with a head like the skull of a bird appears to Steven in visions, so take that idea with a grain of salt.)

We see only mere hints of who Steven really is throughout the episode, breadcrumbs left at the audience’s doorstep to entice them into wanting more. We hear F. Murray Abraham as the voice of Khonshu, Egyptian god of the moon and the person/entity/thing in control of Steven’s entire existence, who appears when Steven awakes in a foreign country with no memory of arriving there. We also only see brief snippets of Marc Spector, the host of the dissociative identity system of which Steven is a part. The existence of Marc has been hinted at — Khonshu briefly calls Steven an idiot and orders him to “surrender [his] body” to the more capable mercenary — but the truth remains hidden for now, presumably to keep from giving too much away at the get-go. We do, however, get our first glimpse at the Moon Knight suit, a cape and bandages combination made to resemble a (mostly intact) Egyptian mummy.

While Moon Knight’s premiere gives away almost nothing about the direction the show is set to go in — which is both an exciting and troubling thing — it does set itself up to transcend the rest of Marvel’s Disney+ shows, entering into a new territory made possible by the freshly-integrated TV-MA ratings on the streamer. It lacks the levity of its predecessors, steering immediately into a genre that feels almost akin to horror, or thriller at the very least. Khonshu is dark and unforgiving nightmare fuel, and Steven’s grief at not understanding himself seems genuine — a credit to Isaac’s acting for being able to communicate such intensity that one almost forgets about his questionable accent.

Whether Steven will be the main character through which audiences experience the story is unclear, though it seems unlikely, given the glances at action sequences we received in the show’s trailers and how wildly incapable Steven seems to be in high-stress situations. The show’s premiere leaves its audience on unsure footing, checking over their shoulders and keeping all the lights on when they go to sleep. A portal has been opened to a new, darker side of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and if the bloody end of Moon Knight’s premiere is any indication, it isn’t going to be pretty.

Rating: B+

The first episode of Moon Knight is streaming now on Disney+.

‘Moon Knight’: Oscar Isaac, Ethan Hawke, Director Mohamed Diab & Producer Grant Curtis Break Down the Making of Marvel’s Newest Show

