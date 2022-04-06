After an appropriately cryptic premiere, Moon Knight has dragged its audience into the middle of the action in its second episode…without really filling in all the gaps along the way. Opening on Steven Grant (Oscar Isaac) waking up after an incident with the Moon Knight in the British Museum, the episode’s beginnings are appropriately scattered, with Steven struggling to pick up the pieces after an attack from charismatic cult leader Arthur Harrow (Ethan Hawke). He is sacked from his job after being discovered on museum security footage (appropriately freeing up all of his time to fight crime), encouraged to visit a mental health facility, and kidnapped, all in short order — hell of a Monday, right?

This episode marks the first appearance of May Calamawy’s Layla, who stumbles upon Steven after his frank discovery of his alter’s storage unit, filled with weapons, money, and a passport issued to one Marc Spector. We don’t learn much about her, but we do learn that she is Marc’s wife, who doesn’t seem to understand that Steven isn’t just Marc putting on a funny voice, but rather a completely separate person who just happens to co-exist in Marc's body. We also learn, when he confronts Steven by kidnapping him and bringing him to his commune, that Arthur Harrow was once an avatar of the moon god that controls Steven — though he may well be lying to get what he wants.

And what does Harrow want, precisely? Well, to resurrect the demoness Ammit, of course, with the intention of having her eliminate anyone who harbors even a shred of ill intent in their heart, before they’ve ever done any wrong. Harrow refers to it as cutting off the problem at the root, but to follow up on my review of the premiere, it seems I was right: he’s incredibly intent on committing mass genocide, harboring a Jonestown-esque mindset as the avatar of Ammit herself.

Perhaps one of the most interesting turns this week is the appearance of the Mr. Knight suit, an all-white three-piece suit with matching gloves and glowing face mask (no, not the medical kind) used in the comics as the “friendlier” persona of the Fist of Khonshu. The alias used to approach innocent civilians who need help, rather than scaring them off with the mummy-like vestments of the Moon Knight himself, Mr. Knight is a fan-favorite aspect of the comics. However, in the MCU, the suit is not a separate persona or alter at all — but rather, the result of what Steven imagines when Layla tells him to "summon the suit."

She, of course, means the vestments seen at the end of the first episode, and later, when Marc fronts to take out a set of jackals terrorizing Steven and Layla, but Steven, mild-mannered as he is, imagines a regular suit and tie. For many fans, it may be a disappointment not to see Mr. Knight as we know him, and perhaps for good reason, considering the show’s marketing materials advertised Mr. Knight as a capable, sinister alter in Marc’s system, not Steven’s bumbling idea of a supersuit.

This struggle between Steven’s rush to keep up with Marc’s mission and Marc’s desire to front to take care of the problem is one of the more frustrating aspects of the show so far. While the visual metaphor of alters speaking to one another through reflections is a creative choice, rather than having Marc and/or Steven be disembodied voices, it looks as though the fight for control will be a major sticking point for the two of them throughout the series. But with no in-story acknowledgment of Marc’s dissociative identity disorder, and how Steven fits into that, it feels brash and hollow, and just a touch ill-advised.

Perhaps the issue with this depiction will be short-lived, considering this week’s episode ends with Marc waking up in Egypt, where he was last seen as a mercenary, and where he presumably made his deal with Khonshu — a deal that, apparently, involves keeping Steven from fronting at all. But there are so many aspects of Marc Spector that have yet to be discovered that it almost feels like the story is wasting its own time.

There’s a certain amount of excitement in not having all the answers, but with only six episodes to outline Marc’s entire history — his life pre-Khonshu, his deal with the god, and the history of his disorder, amongst many other things — time is extremely limited. While Moon Knight is not intended to serve as an origin story for the Fist of Khonshu, those details are vital to anyone who is not already familiar with his story, particularly his DID diagnosis, and his faith, something fans have been worried about the series glossing over entirely.

On the upside, it looks like most of the footage presented in Moon Knight’s trailers and TV spots has been used up, leaving audiences to move forward with no idea of what comes next for Layla, Marc, and Steven. We are left, quite literally, in the dark with a majority of this week's action occurring after nightfall, the time when Marc has sworn to protect the innocent as the avatar of the moon god.

And while Marc’s prowess as the Moon Knight is not as intense or bloody as that of other Marvel heroes of the past (particularly that of Daredevil or The Punisher, with which this show has been closely allied by fans), the thrilling and horrific aspects of his deal as the avatar of a power beyond his control continue to impress, with Khonshu lingering over his shoulder as a horrifying reminder of a past we have yet to uncover.

Rating: B-

The first two episodes of Moon Knight are available to stream on Disney+ now.

