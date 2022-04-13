If there was any doubt that Moon Knight was going to shy away from its magical, mystical roots as laid out by Marvel Comics, Episode 3 of the Phase Four show has quickly dashed those thoughts from our heads. Fully immersing itself in the necromancy of Egyptian mythology, the halfway point of the Oscar Isaac-led series dives headfirst (or beak first, if you happen to be a skeletal god of the moon) into the weird that made the comics so memorable, finally digging into how the hell Marc Spector (Isaac) landed himself in this mess in the first place.

We get to know slightly more about Layla (May Calamawy) this week, though she is still shrouded in mystery, just like the rest of Marc’s past. There is an implication that Marc — who was described as having killed a number of archeologists when he was still a mercenary — may have had something to do with the death of her father, bringing to mind Marlene Alraune, Marc’s great love from the comics whose father was involved in the same incident that left Marc near death, and open to receiving the spirit of Khonshu in the first place.

Whether Layla is the same character, or merely had Marlene’s backstory implanted onto her as Marvel is so wont to do in their screen adaptations, is unclear, but the implication is just one of many moments audiences are hit with throughout the course of the episode. Marc is now experiencing the same kind of dissociative amnesia episodes that his alter Steven Grant was in the series’ premiere, and Arthur Harrow (Ethan Hawke) has found the location of the tomb of Ammit, the demoness he hopes to raise in order to rid the world of the impurities he believes it possesses. (He and Thanos would get along real well, methinks.)

In perhaps the most dramatic moment of the episode, Khonshu pulls a rather aggressive stunt — causing a freak solar eclipse — to bring the other gods of Egypt to council, and it’s here that Moon Knight hits its stride, embracing the fantastic and drawing on both its comic and mythological roots to broaden the horizons of the MCU like never before. We meet the avatars of five other gods: Hathor, Horus, Tefnut, Osiris, and Isis, and the theatrics of their proceedings as they question Marc (and by extension, Khonshu) bring to mind 1999’s The Mummy, with all the opulence and mysticism and none of the orientalism or fetishization.

Part of the appeal of Marc’s story is its distance from the rest of the MCU, away from superheroes and multiverses, and towards something much more ancient, much more grounded, even if it is magic after all. Except for a brief mention of Madripoor — the island nation visited by a certain couple of sidekicks in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier — Moon Knight now exists in a realm completely separate from Spider-Man, Captain America, and Scarlet Witch, with its own rules, its own gods, and its own consequences.

And it’s in that universe that Marc and Steven, two alters living in the same body, must learn to cooperate. With still no mention of Marc’s backstory or disorder in sight — which continues to trouble as the series hits its halfway point — they must learn to balance each other’s skills, and Steven finally becomes more than another alter along for the ride as he decodes a map left in the sarcophagus of an ancient medjai, currently in the hands of Anton Mogart, played by the late Gaspard Ulliel.

Ulliel is sadly underused as the suave master thief, but Steven gets to show off his knowledge of ancient Egypt as he works to discover the location of Ammit’s tomb, to hopefully intercept Harrow before he can raise hell — literally. The ensuing battle, in which we finally get our first taste of what Marc is capable of in the Moon Knight garb, turns one man into a veritable army against Mogart’s men. We also get our first taste of just what being an avatar of the moon god means for Marc, and that apparently means that the Fist of Khonshu can take several jousting spears being stabbed through his person and still live to tell the tale.

(And just as an aside: while Edna Mode would be severely displeased by Khonshu’s choice of vestments for Marc to fight in, I have to say — that crescent moon-shaped cape absolutely rips.)

Meanwhile, Harrow remains just as unsettling as ever, eerily levelheaded as he manipulates Marc, Steven, and Khonshu’s words against them to convince the gods that he has done nothing wrong. Hawke is as terrifying in his mannerisms as the Ammit worshipper as Khonshu is visually, and even despite his devotion to a demoness who rips men's hearts out, his realism — his resemblance to real-life cult leaders, whose talent lies merely in being charming and persuasive, not necessarily smart — is perhaps the most terrifying thing about Moon Knight thus far. The moment he snaps, the moment he finally loses that composure (because it feels inevitable, the closer we get to the show’s climax), will undoubtedly turn Marc’s world upside down, if not the entire world with it.

Where Marc goes from here, ending the episode with his god trapped in stone after changing the night sky and being manipulated by Harrow, is unknown. Has he been stripped of his powers? Will he have to rely on learning to cooperate with Steven to stop Harrow once and for all? Or will he continue to surprise, finding some other, more nefarious way to deal with his problems? He is a mercenary, after all.

Rating: A-

The first three episodes of Moon Knight are streaming now on Disney+.

