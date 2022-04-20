As if things could get any more intense for Marc Spector, this week’s Moon Knight is dragging the avatar of the moon god into all-new territory, forcing him to deal with truths about himself and the universe, including those from beyond the grave. With Arthur Harrow growing more dangerous than ever, and the other gods of Egypt interfering with Marc’s mystical deal, the show is officially ramping up in a way that Marvel never has before, opening the door for something new and dangerous that once again threatens the universe as we know it.

At the start of this week’s episode, Khonshu is now trapped in an ushabti, a type of ancient Egyptian funerary figure meant to possess the spirit of a living thing to assist pharaohs or other high-ranking officials given burial rites in the afterlife. Because of this, Marc and Steven Grant (Oscar Isaac) are now effectively left without the Moon Knight suit, or the protection of their god, leaving them in…well, not the best of places. Particularly not as they enter the tomb of Ammit, which brings to mind every great adventure film of the last hundred years as they rappel into the rock face that holds the Devourer of the Dead back.

But not before Steven does the unthinkable and kisses Marc’s wife Layla (May Calamawy) in a sudden, uncharacteristic act of bravery. Marc, naturally, musters just enough control of his own body to punch Steven in the face with his own fist — but is it really kissing another man’s wife when you share the same body? It’s a charming little moment in the middle of an otherwise wildly intense episode, and makes us wonder how the two alters will learn to cooperate going forward.

However, there isn’t much time to think about that or its implications, as Layla and Steven descend into the tomb and into an entirely new genre buried under the sands of Egypt. It is here that the show shifts directly into horror — both psychological and the traditional creature feature kind — with no pretense covering it up, drawing on primal fear and stepping past the point of no return, both for our heroes and for the MCU at large.

In typical adventure film fashion, Layla and Steven are separated, and while Steven gets to experience the brunt of the important, plot-revealing moments, Layla is forced to deal with an inhuman horror that makes Arnold Vosloo’s Imhotep look like child’s play — and not the Chucky kind. With our heroine cornered by undead mummies with blackened flesh and terrifying stamina, episode four draws on the true evil that lies in wait at the center of the tomb, and there’s almost a sense that the appearance of Arthur Harrow (Ethan Hawke) is a relief, a human rescue in a place so filled with death and decay.

Meanwhile, it is revealed that Ammit’s tomb — where her ushabti is trapped — is really the long-lost tomb of Alexander the Great, who notably wasn’t even an Egyptian pharaoh, but rather a Macedonian emperor of one of the largest empires in world history, which encompassed Egypt, as well as Greece and various other parts of the world. This admittedly feels like a cheap gag or stab at incorporating history into the series just for the sake of it, as Alexander was closer to Cleopatra and the Roman Empire than he ever was to the gods of ancient Egypt, Ammit and Khonshu included.

Considering Steven name-drops Nefertiti and the Rammeside dynasty as he enters the tomb — the names of rulers whose lives were ruled by the gods Marc and Steven have allied themselves with — it almost feels like a letdown to hear Alexander’s name come from his mouth, despite Steven’s endearing excitement about having discovered a burial thought lost to history forever.

Even then, Steven seemingly has the key to solving all his and Marc’s troubles, retrieving the ushabti of Ammit from— disgustingly — the throat of Alexander’s mummy. But then Layla gets in the way, confronting Steven (well, Marc, rather) about having been involved in the death of her father, which gives Harrow plenty of time to catch up with them… and unceremoniously shoot Marc after he fronts to talk to Layla.

This, in turn, is where the show reaches its greatest potential yet, moving into a realm beyond even the mythological aspects revealed in previous episodes. Marc falls through an endless black void only to wake up in a stark white psychiatric hospital filled with familiar faces from the show’s first three episodes. Harrow appears as a mild-mannered but sinister psychologist, convincing a dazed and confused Marc that he is merely a patient with severe delusions, implying that Steven, Layla, and the situation with Khonshu and Ammit are just figments of Marc’s mental state.

While the show continues to dance around just what mental illness Harrow is referring to — can it really be that hard to just say “dissociative identity disorder” on-screen? — whatever other world Marc has been trapped in is sufficiently disorienting and unsettling, and it feels like a great victory when the heavily drugged Marc regains his senses and escapes from Harrow, only to find himself freeing Steven (now in a distinct, separate body but still sharing Oscar Isaac’s face) from the depths of a sarcophagus. The two attempt to escape from the other-world institution and the last thing the viewer sees is the adorable, friendly-looking visage of what looks to be Tawaret, the Egyptian goddess of childbirth and fertility, sporting the face of a hippopotamus.

While Steven and Marc both scream in horror — which seems fair, given that I’d probably shriek if I ran into a talking hippo woman too — this appearance, cliffhanger though it might be, may point towards rebirth for Marc’s system as a whole, both in the literal sense if she is to bring him back from the grave to finish out the show, and in a metaphorical sense, helping both Marc and Steven to reconcile their existence living with dissociative identity disorder and launch them into a new, more cohesive future.

It’s a move that feels much closer to Legion — the FX show about the X-Men’s rowdiest mutant — than to anything the MCU has ever offered us before. It takes us beyond the realm of the physical into that of the psychedelic, and may finally serve to give us the answers we’ve been waiting so painfully long for about Marc’s condition, his past, and his faith in a bird-headed god. And if it doesn’t…well. You’ll be hearing from me. It seems a shame that we’ve gotten so little of the Fist of Khonshu at his full potential thus far, but if the final two episodes of Moon Knight keep up the momentum built so far, the series has the potential to transcend every Marvel project ever created.

Rating: A+

The first four episodes of Moon Knight are streaming on Disney+ now.

