As though fans of the show ever doubted it, apparently Moon Knight doesn’t even need to live in the present to be the best show Marvel’s ever put out. It doesn’t even need to feature most of its main players — sorry to May Calamawy, the show’s breakout star — to transcend the idea of what it means to be a superhero television show, moving so far beyond alien threats and hyper-choreographed fight scenes that it this week’s episode almost creates a genre of its own.

At the offset, we pick up where last week’s episode left off, with Marc Spector and Steven Grant (Oscar Isaac and Oscar Isaac, respectively) now in two separate bodies, screaming in the face of Tawaret (Antonia Salib), the Egyptian hippo goddess of women, children, and childbirth who was revealed at the end of last week’s episode. She’s just as cute and cuddly as she seems, revealing to Marc and Steven that they are, in fact, dead, and that the all-white psychiatric ward they’ve found themselves in isn’t a dream, as some viewers theorized. It is, in fact, a version of the Duat, the Egyptian form of purgatory where the two lie in wait while their hearts are balanced against the feather of Maat.

Unfortunately though, their hearts — which Tawaret unceremoniously yanks out of their chests, Temple of Doom style — send the scales of justice awry, and Tawaret informs them that the scales must balance in order to escape certain doom, accomplished only by coming to terms with one’s own past, something Marc has been wildly resistant to since the series began.

Image via Disney+

RELATED: 'Moon Knight': Oscar Isaac's Brother Worked As His Body Double and Had a Unique Code Name

Through this strange purgatory, the audience is taken on a journey through Marc’s — and, by extension, Steven’s — past, reliving memories of not only Marc’s recent past but his childhood as well. It is not an easy journey, not by any means, but journeys through the afterlife in all kinds of myth, not just Egyptian, are never easy, and is someone really a hero if they haven’t proven their mettle?

Marc is, unsurprisingly, still resistant to Steven reliving his past, a past that has been shrouded in mystery up to now, and this week plays out like a kind of bottle episode, entirely within memories hidden behind psych ward doors. The audience is walked through memories of Marc losing his younger brother, and the spiral it sent both he and his mother Wendy (Fernanda Andrade) on, and having waited five weeks to get any kind of information on the MCU version of Marc’s past, reliving those painful memories with Marc almost feels like a kind of twisted catharsis.

As is typical of those with dissociative identity disorder, it is revealed that Steven manifested as an alter during Marc’s childhood, as a way to protect himself from the abuse suffered at the hands of his mother, who believed him responsible for the death of his brother. (The National Alliance on Mental Illness cites both long-term physical abuse and active military service as triggers for the manifestation of DID, both of which Marc experienced at points throughout his life.)

Image via Disney+

We are also walked through memories of Marc’s time as a mercenary, confirming that his old military pal Bushman — a character many have been hoping to hear from — was responsible for the death of Layla’s (Calamawy) father. We see evidence of the many, many people Marc killed in the service of Khonshu, who apparently adopts a kind of Frank Castle-esque view on murdering to protect the innocent, and the audience is treated to the moment when Marc made his deal with Khonshu. It’s a moment that shouldn’t excite, but it does, the voice of F. Murray Abraham returning after a week away to give us a quick glimpse at the moment that started everything.

Within all of these memories, we also finally get visual and verbal confirmation of Marc’s Jewish heritage, a core part of his identity in the comics that many fans were afraid would be wiped out entirely, particularly given that Isaac is not, in fact, Jewish himself. But it’s there, in the memory of the shiva for Marc’s brother, and in the way Marc mourns the death of his mother, showing up outside the childhood home he’d left in a kippah, drunk and unable to process his own emotions…which is where Steven comes in, a coping mechanism for feelings Marc never learned to process.

I wouldn’t call it a relief to finally see these small elements, as they are a serious change from Marc’s backstory in the comics, which deeply connects his deal with a moon god to his heritage. (In some continuities, Marc allying with Khonshu comes from his difficult relationship with his faith, having turned his back on Judaism after his father was the victim of an antisemitic attack, which his father responded to only with faith, and not the aggression that Marc thought the situation deserved.) However, a small start is still a start, and with only six episodes to outline the beginnings of one of Marvel’s most complicated heroes, the changes made seem necessary and appropriate, still respecting the key parts of Marc’s (and Steven’s) history without making them a joke or a stereotype.

Image via Disney+

Meanwhile, all of this is intercut with hallucinations of “Dr. Harrow”, the version of Ethan Hawke’s character that audiences experienced last week, speaking to Marc and Steven as though all of this week really is just in their heads. He is a scathing and unkind portrait of a psychologist — which, not great representation, coming from someone who regularly sees a psychologist, but I digress — and it is through him, ironically, that Steven comes to accept the death of his and Marc’s mother, and that Marc reconciles with Steven as a part of himself. The entire episode is a kind of therapy in a way, the kind of necessary healing every great hero must come to terms with in order to be the best version of themselves.

This week’s Moon Knight manages to balance both the mystical and the very, very real with stunning grace, both reveling in the magic of Khonshu and the Egyptian afterlife and honoring the roots of a character that is so important to so many people for a myriad of reasons. This episode gives Marc and Steven the respect they deserve as characters, honoring their history and Marc’s mental illness in a way that, frankly, I never expected out of a Marvel television show. While this week lacks the globetrotting adventure aspects that the show has become known for, this is perhaps the most important episode of the entire show, bonding Marc and Steven together just before Steven is knocked into oblivion, leaving Marc stranded and alone in the afterlife, with his scales having balanced only to throw everything else off-kilter.

The idea that Steven had to “die” for Marc’s scales to balance feels like a betrayal of everything up to this point, but perhaps what seems obvious on the surface is not reality. Perhaps they balanced because Marc finally, finally accepted Steven as a part of his life, a vital part of his existence that he cannot go without. Perhaps there is a much deeper meaning to be discovered in the field of reeds Marc finds himself in — and after all, Marvel is known for its history of unexpected twists.

Rating: A+

The first five episodes of Moon Knight are streaming on Disney+ now.

'Moon Knight': May Calamawy Wanted to Avoid Playing Layla Like Lara Croft

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author

Maggie Boccella (416 Articles Published) Maggie Boccella is a certified Babe with the Power and lover of all things pop culture. She is a Weekday News Editor at Collider, and specializes in writing on feminist media and how much she loves Boba Fett. When not editing, she dabbles in painting, photography, fiction writing, and practicing her non-existent lightsaber skills. More From Maggie Boccella

Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up for Collider's newsletter for exclusive news, features, streaming recommendations and more Click here to subscribe