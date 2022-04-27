Editor's note: The below article contains spoilers for Episode 5 of Moon Knight.

Disney+’s Moon Knight is winning critics and the audience alike by following Oscar Isaac as a vigilante who suffers from Dissociative Identity Disorder (DID) and has multiple alters fighting for the control of the same body. So far, the series has also played around with the idea that Marc Spector (Isaac) was blessed with superpowers by the Egyptian Moon God Khonshu. However, at the end of Episode 4, the series pulls the rug out under fans' feet and teases that every fantastic adventure Marc has ever lived might be just an illusion caused by his mental health condition. Episode 5 expands on this idea, suggesting that Egyptian gods and world-threatening villains might only be tools used by Marc’s mind to deal with the harsh reality of being abused by his mother during his childhood.

The idea of exploring how a man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe can use superhero elements to feed his fantasies and escape reality is nothing short of brilliant. Nevertheless, Episode 5 of Moon Knight tries to have its cake and eat it too. Without revealing the truth to the audience, the episode forces Marc and Steven to confront their past, sometimes justifying the process as the result of many hours of therapy inside an asylum. In other moments, Marc and Steven seem to be trapped in the Egyptian purgatory trying to balance their hearts. Even though Episode 5 wants us to believe any of the two things could be true, the series is getting ready to double back on its biggest twist and resurrect Marc in a world filled with magic. But should it? Or would Moon Knight be a better story if the asylum turned out to be real?

Like Legion, or even Netflix’s Maniac, Episode 5 of Moon Knight directs its protagonist to scour his memories and face his repressed trauma. In Marc’s case, the process forces him to relive the moment when he created Steven, an alter who could have a regular life without ever knowing about their most painful memories. Marc would be the alter who would never forget his younger brother drowned in a cave when they were children and that his mother would become an aggressive alcoholic after the tragic event. Marc would also take all the abuse coming from his mother, including the beatings he had to suffer. As for Steven, unaware that he suffers from DID and there’s another alter sharing his body, the boy would always think he had a loving mother and a steady life.

The barrier between Marc and Steven shatters once their mother dies, causing both men to lose full control of their body. It's also the main traumatic event that puts the series into motion, as Steven realizes that he’s not alone inside his mind, and Marc needs to push harder to keep Steven safe from danger. This internal struggle happens at the same time Steven learns that Egyptian Gods are real, Marc is a warrior for Khonshu, and a man named Arthur Harrow (Ethan Hawke) wants to cause a genocide to cleanse the Earth from the sinners. It’s a wacky story filled with plotholes, as the villain shows up in the most inconspicuous times to just chitchat, and Marc always finds the exact tool he needs to save himself in the last moment.

The sheer amount of coincidences spread across Moon Knight’s first four episodes could weaken the series' scripts. However, the asylum twist retroactively fixes every issue the show had. If all the fantastic elements of Moon Knight only happen inside Marc’s head, the flaws in the story represent his constant struggle to make sense of a confusing situation. Marc’s love for the MCU’s Indiana Jones ripoff, his childish love for adventure and distant cultures, and even the bird skeleton he saw on the day his brother died could have been all used as fuel for his mind to create a narrative where he doesn’t have to face an ugly truth: he’s a man struggling with mental illness and in need of professional help. The asylum offers the ultimate excuse for the MCU to do what it has never done before: focusing on character growth instead of (not always) spectacular CGI battles. Unfortunately, for everything good Episode 5 brings to the table, it also teases that we’ll soon get out of the asylum and go back to the fistfights.

While Marc and Steven are trapped in the Egyptian purgatory known as the Duat, they revisit the moment when the mercenary became Khonshu’s warrior. Marc was dying in the sands of the desert, and by covering the man with his healing armor, Khonshu allowed Marc to keep on living. So, while Marc’s body is supposedly dying after being shot by Arthur in Episode 4, there’s still hope for the hero if Layla (May Calamawy) can free Khonshu before his soul reunites with his body. Of course, that means Marc will come back to the world of the living, get healed by Khonshu’s armor, and be ready to defeat Arthur and Ammit. It’s a classic Marvel happy ending, where hero and villain trade punches while the public cheers. And while that’s fine the way it is, it’s also a missed opportunity to do something better.

Since Episode 5 spends so long explaining how Marc can be saved if the asylum is imaginary and the purgatory is real, it’s fair to assume what the series finale will choose. That means the conclusion has the challenging task of dismissing the asylum, releasing Khonshu, rescuing Marc, and letting the titular vigilante save the world. Besides that, the final episode could also reveal the identity of the third secret alter stalking Marc/Steven, probably leading to a big fight for control of the body. That’s too much for a single episode, especially considering that this solution still makes all previous plotholes canon.

Suppose that instead of reliving Marc, Moon Knight revealed that the mercenary is indeed healing in an asylum. In that case, the finale could focus entirely on the third alter, explaining where he came from, why he was created, and how Marc can let go of this blood-lusting version of himself. It wouldn’t be an ending that pointed to any future project. Still, it would be exciting to see the MCU finally trying something new instead of undercutting its characters in the name of an empty CGI event.

WandaVision robbed Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen) of her moment with White Vision (Paul Bettany) because the series needed to continue with Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness instead of having a proper ending. Loki wrapped things up with an unsatisfying cliffhanger, only to introduce the MCU’s next Thanos-like menace. Even the grounded The Falcon and the Winter Soldier rushed John Walker’s (Wyatt Russell) redemption arc so that he could show up in a post-credit scene as U.S. Agent.

The MCU has a wonderful cast of deeply troubled characters we can relate to. However, the need to keep the hype train moving towards the next project is constantly getting in the way of satisfying storytelling. In Moon Knight’s case, doubling down on the series' big reveal will allow the titular hero to keep its superpowers, join other heroes, and star in many upcoming movies. The price, unfortunately, is leaving a better story about a man coming to terms with his inner demons unfinished.

