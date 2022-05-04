We can call it now: Moon Knight is officially the best Disney+ show in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. After an agonizing cliffhanger, the show returns for a short but no less sweet finale this week, managing to wrap up all of its loose ends while also opening new doors, proving that the show is at its best when it not only embraces its mystical roots but also its characters’ own struggles.

This week’s episode opens with Layla (May Calamawy), who shines like she never has before in her desperation to stop Arthur Harrow (Ethan Hawke) after her husband’s been shot. She cannot do it alone, but she tries, following Harrow and his minions to the Great Pyramid of Giza, where Harrow strikes down the avatars of the Ennead in order to enact his great plan to free Ammit — a damn shame, considering how much I liked Díana Bermudez as the avatar of Hathor.

Layla watches in horror as Ammit (Saba Mubarak) is freed, morphing from a small stone statue to a massive goddess with the head and tail of a crocodile, who greets Harrow with a warped kind of respect for the lack of “balance in his scales”; i.e., his potential to do evil. All seems lost, with the big bad having been released so early in the episode, but Layla manages to free Khonshu (F. Murray Abraham) from the ushabti the gods trapped him in — or, as I’ve been affectionately calling it, rock jail — and confronts him about defeating the goddess of the netherworld.

She refuses to submit to being Khonshu’s avatar, as he says he requires in order to defeat Ammit, and her snark is an enjoyable break from the inevitable end of the world as she refuses to put up with the skeletal moon god’s monologuing. But it doesn’t last for long, as Khonshu commits to taking on Ammit himself, battling the goddess amongst her followers in an otherworldly smackdown.

But before a winner can be decided, we flash to Marc Spector (Oscar Isaac) in the afterlife, who, even though he is perfectly at peace now, cannot accept his own death in characteristic hero fashion. He has all the silence he’s never been able to have after last week’s dive into his memories, and yet he still turns back, telling the goddess Tawaret (Antonia Salib) that he needs to go back for Steven, who was frozen in the sands of the Duat at the end of last week. Tawaret insists that that isn’t how the afterlife works, and yet Marc turns back anyway, finally having accepted Steven as a part of him — a thing that makes him whole, rather than broken.

The moment of reconciliation between Marc and Steven is touching, and perhaps one of the best moments of the entire show, with Isaac pulling off a monologue to himself as he tells Steven that he’s the “only real superpower [he] ever had” and acknowledging what he’s always needed to: that Steven saved him, and that he cannot live his life (or defeat Ammit) alone. Unsurprisingly, Steven is freed from the sands of the Duat, and the two are able to escape the afterlife with a little bit of assistance from Tawaret — but more on her later.

Coming back to reality, Marc is resurrected with some assistance from Khonshu, the bullets Harrow put into him falling out of his chest as we finally get another glimpse at the Moon Knight suit. Both he and Steven are now able to front freely, rather than talking to each other through mirrors, and the satisfaction of seeing the two work together makes the frustration of Moon Knight’s first few episodes pay off, bringing the two together as an effective and deadly team who, in Steven’s words to Khonshu, “come as a package deal now.”

Meanwhile, as Harrow begins his godly genocide in Cairo, Layla is desperate for a way to help Marc, and decides to trust a god who is significantly less likely to betray her: Tawaret. (Smart choice.) The pleasant and upbeat goddess is happy to take Layla as her avatar, and she is gifted powers and a suit of her own, mirroring Tawaret’s godly robes, only with one killer addition: metal wings modeled after those in Ancient Egyptian art, and not dissimilar to those worn by the MCU’s new Captain America Sam Wilson.

It feels like this turn of events was a long time coming for Calamawy, who’s carried Moon Knight on her back just as much as Isaac has, earning her place in the superhero canon and breaking away from the roots tying her to Marlene Alraune, Marc’s mortal love in the comics. She is her own badass, mystical, incredible heroine, and she’s exactly what Marc needs as they enter their final showdown against Harrow, a third pair of hands as they interrupt Harrow and Ammit’s plans of destruction.

The final fight is brutal and full of the best kind of action Marvel has to offer, with Layla, Marc, and Steven teaming up against Harrow while Khonshu and Ammit fight in the background, a massive reflection of their avatars. All three (four?) avatars are equally matched, and for a brief moment, it seems that all might be lost, after Marc makes a crucial misstep and Harrow has him cornered, very nearly stealing his soul.

But then, Marc blacks out — something he hasn’t done in several episodes — and wakes up with Harrow passed out in his arms and Layla questioning what the hell he’s just done. Rather than stew in the questions that moment raises (but again, more on that later), the couple decides to follow through on their plan to defeat Ammit once and for all, dragging Harrow back to the pyramid before trapping Ammit inside his body, sealing her away once and for all.

Not only is Ammit finally defeated, but Marc comes to his own heroic end as well, refusing to kill Harrow and reclaiming his own free will against Khonshu. This choice is paramount for him to shed his past guilt, and even though he seemingly relinquishes all the powers and perks that come with being Moon Knight, the series ends on a more than satisfying note, with Marc (and Steven) blacking out in the tomb before waking up back in Steven’s flat in London, with “A Man Without Love” blaring in the background. Finally at peace, the two have a conversation about Steven living in a pigsty, and they seem to have achieved the balance they were looking for, even if Marc ends up tripping on the ankle restraints from the beginning of the season, one last joke at his expense before the end of the season.

However, in characteristic Marvel fashion, there is, of course, a post-credits stinger, but this one is more than merely a cute joke or a set-up for tying Moon Knight into the larger Marvel universe. No, rather than something inane, we finally, finally get what fans have been waiting for: a look at Jake Lockley, the second alter in Marc’s system and, apparently, a very sinister presence that does not bode well for Marc or Steven. Having released Harrow from the mental institution that (presumably) Marc locked him in, Jake wheels the now-invalid former villain to a plush limousine, only for Harrow to be greeted by Khonshu, who implies that with Jake, he still has full control over Marc’s system, and that this may not be the last we see of Moon Knight on television as Jake unceremoniously shoots Harrow — something he wasn’t able to do when he presumably fronted during their final fight.

Whether Moon Knight will see a second season or merely continue his adventures on film has yet to be seen, but this is certainly not the end for Marc Spector — even though the poor man deserves a rest at this point — and the open-ended nature of the credits stinger seems like the perfect way to end, introducing an entirely new world of possibility while still staying true to the comics that fans love so dearly. Where the Fist of Khonshu goes from here is anyone’s guess, but after six weeks of kickass action and a more than satisfying emotional conclusion, I’ll happily follow Marc wherever he chooses to go.

Rating: A+

All episodes of Moon Knight are streaming now on Disney+.

