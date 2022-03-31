Editor's note: The below article contains spoilers for the first episode of Moon Knight.

When you were a child, you probably never put much thought into what superheroes were doing when they weren’t saving the world. After all, it’s more fun to pretend to be the web-slinging Spider-Man versus the photojournalist Peter Parker. It’s hard to imagine anyone wasting their recess stressing about deadlines and J. Jonah Jameson’s temper when they could be facing off against Doc Ock. Being a superhero is a costly side hustle, especially when you’re not a billionaire like Bruce Wayne or Tony Stark. Rent is still due at the first of the month, even if the world is ending. If The Falcon and The Winter Soldier taught us anything: the Avengers apparently don’t get paid.

Most superheroes tend to work in the news, which makes sense when you think about it. Clark Kent can keep his super-secret identity safe by reporting on Superman’s heroics, just like Peter Parker can get those exclusive images of Spider-Man saving the day. Then you have the legal types, like Matt Murdock or Jennifer Walters—again, being a lawyer helps you get other superheroes out of legal trouble. It’s practical. But, uh, why are so many superheroes working at museums lately?

Moon Knight, Marvel’s next big Disney+ series arrived this week, and with it, another superhero turned museum employee has been introduced to the world. This time, however, he isn’t a museum curator or educator. Steven Grant (Oscar Isaac) works in the gift shop, a fairly modest occupation for the avatar of the Egyptian god Khonshu. You, too, could become a Visitor Services Assistant at the British Museum for £10 - £13 an hour, which is probably what Steven’s making if the Blip didn’t cause massive inflation or a sudden desire to pay people a living wage.

Image via Disney+

RELATED: Ethan Hawke on ‘Moon Knight’ and Playing a Character That’s Malevolent But Completely Sane

In the premiere, the adorkable Brit’s dreams of becoming a tour guide are repeatedly dashed by his supervisor, but that doesn’t stop him from pursuing his passions. For the better part of the episode, Steven just thinks he’s a socially awkward nerd with a passion for Egyptian history — his affinity for Egypt makes a lot more sense once he discovers that he’s an alter of the mercenary Marc Spector, who is a vessel for an Egyptian god. Given the trajectory of the Moon Knight thus far (at least based on the four episodes released for reviewers), it’s unlikely that we’ll get a definitive answer for the how and why of Steven’s employment at the British Museum, but it’s easy enough to make assumptions about it. His interest in Egypt is a by-product of Khonshu’s presence in his life, regardless of whether he’s consciously aware of it or not. He was drawn to the British Museum because it has the largest and most comprehensive collection of Egyptian antiquities outside the Egyptian Museum in Cairo. His knowledge is not so much tied to the books that he’s collected at his apartment, but rather the innate knowledge that he possesses because of Khonshu.

Steven isn’t even the first Marvel superhero to find solace in the halls of an English museum. In Chloé Zhao’s Eternals, Sersi (Gemma Chan) and Dane Whitman (Kit Harington) both work at the Natural History Museum in London, where they appear to work in the Education Department, considering they’re both lecturing schoolchildren. At first, you may wonder why Sersi – an ancient Prime Eternal – would want to work at a museum or work anywhere at all. But it actually makes a lot of sense for who she is as a character. Sersi loves humanity and throughout the film, we see glimpses of how she has tried to adapt to and appreciate the new cultures that she came in contact with over the centuries. A museum, especially one like the Natural History Museum, gives her the opportunity to not only continue learning about human history but also presents her with an outlet for her vast knowledge about her own lived experiences. She may not be able to intervene in major historical events, but she can teach the public about them.

Dane’s employment doesn’t really “click” until the post-credit scene, which involves an ancient artifact, a Latin translation, and an ominous otherworldly voice. Before Sersi was taken by Arishem in the final act of the movie, Dane attempted to talk to her about his “complicated” family history, which incidentally involved a line of knights known for wielding the magical Ebony Blade. While it’s entirely possible that Dane was just really good at history and that’s how he ended up working at the Natural History Museum, it seems more likely that his career path was set into stone to ensure that he crossed paths with this mythical blade.

Image via Warner Bros.

Marvel isn’t the only superhero franchise trying to inspire a new generation of kids to pursue museum studies; DC actually did it first. When Diana Prince (Gal Gadot) is first introduced in Zack Snyder’s Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, she's trying to track down a relic from her past—and a plot point that is introduced in Wonder Woman. One of her early scenes with Bruce Wayne (Ben Affleck) has her swanning around the Gotham City Museum of Antiquities, admiring the replicas on display. In both Wonder Woman and Justice League, Diana is shown pursuing a career as an Art Historian at the Louvre Museum in France. In Wonder Woman: 1984 we learn that before she pursued a career at the Louvre, she was a senior anthropologist at the Smithsonian Institute in Washington, D.C., with a focus on ancient Mediterranean civilizations.

While working in the news may give certain superheroes the contacts that they need to fight crime, working in museums gives these heroes access to not only their own history but to artifacts that may pose a threat to the safety of humanity. If you lived through centuries of human history, like Sersi and Diana, you would probably seek the refuge of a museum where you can freely discuss experiences you lived through without looking like a complete crazy person. Indiana Jones and The Mummy may have had a cultural impact on the pursuit of archeology, but it’s safe to say that the superhero industrial complex is going to have an impact on the museum field moving forward.

Bruce Willis Retiring From Acting Following Aphasia Diagnosis, Says Family

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author

Maggie Lovitt (187 Articles Published) Maggie Lovitt is a lover of all things Star Wars and pop culture. She is a News Editor at Collider. During the week she is the Managing Editor of Entertainment at Your Money Geek. In her free time, she is the host of Starbucks Lovers: A Taylor Swift Podcast, a co-host at The Outer Rim Beacon and Petticoats & Poppies: History Girls at the Movies, and the host of Let's Talk About Star Wars on YouTube. When she's not wreaking havoc on the internet, she can be found writing screenplays and novels. Maggie is a member of the Hollywood Critics Association, as well as an actor and member of the Screen Actors Guild. More From Maggie Lovitt