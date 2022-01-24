To be in a Marvel show or not to be in a Marvel show: that is the question. Or, for Ethan Hawke at least, it was at one point. But the 51-year-old, beloved in the art house scene for his stirring appearances in Richard Linklater's Before trilogy, Boyhood, and Paul Schrader's environmental thriller First Reformed, is making his belated MCU debut in Moon Knight this March. He stars as the big-bad of the series, Arthur Harrow, hitherto kept top secret by bosses and the stars. In conversation with Entertainment Weekly, Hawke opened up on why he hasn't appeared in a comic book project already — one of the few major stars, seemingly, to have thus far avoided Marvel's monied grasp.

As it turns out, all it took was a conversation with co-star and fellow Brooklynite Oscar Isaac for his head to be turned. In Hawke's words:

"The comic book world meant a lot to me when I was younger..."I was always a little apprehensive; there's a certain kind of actor that really excels in that universe, and I'm still not sure I'm one of them. But then Oscar asked me, and I really respect him. And I knew that if he went in, he was going to go all in, and it's fun to do any genre with people who are all in. Mohamed Diab, I really like his films, he's a special director. So it just became about the project, and it wasn't an intellectual decision at all; it was like, 'Oh, let's do something cool with these guys.'"

Ever the thespian, Hawke had quite the choice comparison to make between his upcoming Moon Knight role, apparently inspired by cult leader David Koresh, and some somewhat unlikely inspirational material: Hamlet.

"And the more I learned about the Moon Knight, the more turned on I got, because it's so much better than trying to create something that the audience already has a big agenda with. Like, if you do Batman or Superman or Hulk, any of these famous ones, the fans have so many preconceived things that they want from it. It's like playing Hamlet. Ninety percent of people there have an opinion about how Hamlet should be played. I love doing Shakespeare in front of student audiences because they don't have a big agenda. They didn't see how much better Patrick Stewart did it than you. They're just accepting of how you did it. And with Moon Knight, we get to create a world and a character."

Let's be real: Robert Pattinson would probably say the same thing.

Moon Knight comes to Disney+ on March 30.

