With Marvel’s newest series, Moon Knight, arriving on March 30th on Disney+, I recently got to speak with Ethan Hawke about playing the antagonist, Arthur Harrow. During the interview, Hawke talked about how he ended up on Moon Knight, how Oscar Isaac wanted him in the role, seeing his character as part monk and part doctor, how he found the look and voice, why he needed to play the character as someone malevolent but completely sane, and how he’d been talking to Marvel about taking on an MCU role, but it hadn’t worked out till now.

Moon Knight follows Steven Grant, a mild-mannered gift-shop employee at a London museum, who becomes plagued with blackouts and memories of another life. Steven soon discovers he has dissociative identity disorder and shares a body with mercenary Marc Spector, a former U.S. Marine whose been given supernatural abilities by the Egyptian moon god Khonshu. As Steven and Marc’s enemies converge upon them, they must navigate their complex identities while thrust into a deadly mystery among the powerful gods of Egypt.

Moon Knight also stars May Calamawy (Ramy), Gaspard Ulliel, and F. Murray Abraham as the voice of Khonshu. The series is directed by Mohamed Diab (episodes 1, 3, 5 and 6) and Synchronic duo Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead (episodes 2 and 4). It's produced by Marvel maestro Kevin Feige, along with Grant Curtis, Tommy Turtle and Jeremy Slater.

