MCU fans are no strangers to the appearance of ancient mythology in their movies and TV shows. You will already be familiar with the major players of the Norse pantheon — mighty Thor, mischievous Loki, and all-seeing Odin. Now, with the introduction of Moon Knight on Disney+, fans get to experience the wonders of Ancient Egypt.

While this isn't the first time the Egyptian gods have infiltrated the MCU (think Bast in Black Panther), Moon Knight is the first major foray into the world of Egyptian mythology. Who are the Gods that appear alongside Khonshu, and how much do they resemble their ancient mythological counterparts?

Khonshu

In Moon Knight, Khonshu is the leading man — or falcon, rather. He is the incessant voice in Marc/Steven's head, using him as an avatar to carry out divine vengeance against those who have committed evil while protecting the vulnerable. The other gods don't seem to like Khonshu all that much, casting him out for meddling in human affairs that aren't meant to be meddled in.

Khonshu (or Khonsu) of Egyptian mythology isn't so far removed from his MCU counterpart, albeit a little nicer. He was known as a fierce but primarily benevolent god who presided over the passing of time. He was a devoted guardian to his followers, who worshipped him as a compassionate god of healing. Interestingly, he could communicate with different aspects of himself, much like Marc can with Steven. Khonshu's ancient depiction is similar to his on-screen appearance — a young mummiform man with the head of a falcon and a lunar disk atop his head.

Ammit

Ammit, to quote Steven, is the "crocodile lady" who plays antagonist to Khonshu. Much like the moon god, Ammit dishes out divine retribution; however, she makes her judgments before a person has actually committed the evil act. Arthur Harrow acts as her loyal servant, judging the living for any potential wickedness. He seeks to release Ammit so that she may preemptively rid the world of evil, devouring souls before they even reach the underworld.

Ammit, better known as Ammut, is considered the "Devourer of the Dead" in ancient mythology. She sits by the scales in the underworld, where a person's heart is weighed against the feather of Maat. If the heart outweighed the feather, Ammit would feast on the unworthy heart. Sounds gruesome, right? But Ammit was still considered a benevolent goddess, acting as a force for order, with her image said to ward off evil.

Taweret

Voiced by the delightful Antonia Salib, Taweret is the hippo goddess tasked with shepherding Marc/Steven through the Duat to the Field of Reeds. She is referenced in the first episode, where Steven is carrying a box of plush hippo toys in the museum gift shop. Taweret later makes Layla El-Faouly her avatar, bestowing upon her the power that allows her to become the Scarlet Scarab.

Taweret's on-screen appearance almost matches that of her ancient depiction — she has the head of a hippo, the limbs of a lion, and the tail of a crocodile. Despite this rather beastly image, Taweret was a revered goddess who presided over childbirth. She protected laboring mothers by chasing evil spirits away. She could also be found at the gates of the underworld, helping newly arrived souls with their rebirth.

Osiris

Osiris is seen communicating through his avatar during the audience with the gods in the Great Pyramid of Giza. On the boat in the underworld, Taweret claims that "Osiris is not going to like this" when she decides to take Steven/Marc back through Osiris' gate to the upperworld.

In ancient myth, Osiris is the god of the underworld. He rules over the dead, and the afterlife may not be happy about Taweret messing with the process. Osiris came into his role in a rather interesting way. When his jealous brother Set tricked him into a wooden chest, sealed it, and threw it into the Nile, his wife Isis retrieved him — determined to foil any further rescue attempts, Set then cut Osiris into pieces and scattered them across the land. Isis refused to give up, traveling across the world to gather the pieces of her husband. She bound them together to form the first mummy and infused the breath of life into him, allowing him to travel to the underworld and be reborn there.

Isis

Isis is part of the Ennead, the "supergroup of Egyptian gods." She is summoned during the audience with the gods in the Great Pyramid; however, you don't see much more of her beyond this — which is a shame because she is pretty awesome.

A powerful goddess, sorceress, and queen, Isis is the wife (and sister) of Osiris. She is the ultimate mother goddess, associated with fertility and the moon. She is also a goddess of magic and a guardian of the dead. Isis earned great devotion in Ancient Egypt for her role as an extraordinary wife to Osiris and mother to their son Horus, who she conceived through her magic while saving Osiris. She's often depicted with the horns of a cow and a solar disk atop her head.

Horus

Horus is another god summoned during the audience with the gods in the Great Pyramid, but you don't get to learn a lot about him. While Steven mentions in Episode 1 that nine gods make up the Ennead, Horus is often considered the unofficial tenth.

Horus is the son of Isis and Osiris. He is a sky god, often associated with kingship, and is known as the Great God of Lower Egypt. He once challenged his nefarious uncle Set for his father's throne. Set agreed to a boat race with Horus for the throne. However, he stipulated that the boats were to be made of stone. Horus let his uncle believe he had outsmarted his nephew and used a wooden boat painted to look like stone. Of course, Set sank, and Horus won — taking his rightful place as king.

Hathor

Hathor's avatar is seen chatting to Steven/Marc in the Great Pyramid. Hathor tells him that Khonshu is an old friend who enjoyed listening to her melodies, implying that the goddess of music and love used to be close to the moon god. Her friendly and benevolent demeanor appears to be inspired by her mythological counterpart.

Hathor was considered a mother goddess who presided over fertility, love, happiness, music, dancing, and alcohol. She was a protector of women, a patron of lovers, and a goddess of conception and childbirth. Hathor is often depicted as a cow living amongst the papyrus reeds of the Nile, where she cared for the infant Horus until he grew up and became her husband.

Tefnut

Only briefly mentioned and seen through her avatar in the Great Pyramid, Tefnut is the goddess of moisture and rainfall. She is also part of the Ennead.

Tefnut is the sister of Shu and the mother of Geb and Nut. While she is known as the goddess of moisture, moist air, dew, and rain, her brother Shu is her opposite, known as the god of dry air and wind. The story of Tefnut's birth is rather strange. Her father, the great sun god Ra, is said to have spit, and from his saliva, Tefnut was born, hence her designation as the goddess of moisture.

