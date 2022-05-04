Editor's note: The following contains major spoilers for the finale of Moon Knight.The newest Disney+ series Moon Knight has now come to a close with an uncertain future ahead for the character. Over the six episodes of this uneven limited series, a committed Oscar Isaac took on the dual task of playing the two personalities of Marc Spector and Steven Grant as they struggled to find a sense of balance in their shared existence. This hasn’t been easy as they also are the avatar for the moon god Khonshu (F. Murray Abraham) who often takes over control. On top of this tumultuous tension, the duo also has to battle Ethan Hawke’s menacing ​​Arthur Harrow, who was attempting to free the Egyptian goddess Ammit (Saba Mubarak). Oh, also Marc and Steven have to come back from the dead which they spent the prior episode hurtling towards. This and so much more all came to a head in "Gods and Monsters," an episode that would have had a lot to wrap up even if it had the full room to do so. Making matters more challenging, it inexplicably left itself with a finite amount of narrative runway to work with as it struggled to take flight without having to jettison anything to take off. Despite some initial promise, it all ended on a flat note.

This concluding episode was not just the series' shortest thus far but the shortest season finale of any of Marvel’s live-action Disney+ shows to date. As a result, it feels like everything is rushed just to make it to the ending. It is both hollow and hasty as it tries to tie everything up though ultimately leaves much to slip through the cracks. From the deeper mythology to the journey of the character, it unravels when not given the time to breathe. It all begins with the opening moments where we see that Harrow and company are making a beeline journey to the Great Pyramid of Giza. When they arrive there, they rapidly strike down the other avatars we’ve gotten to meet in order to awaken Ammit. It is a lackluster moment that just comes and goes, stubbornly pushing onwards towards the conclusion without a moment to pause. Watching on is Layla (May Calamawy) who is looking for her moment to intervene as she now believes she has been left alone following the death of her husband Marc — except we then cut to Marc who decides not to continue on to the afterlife and instead rescues Steven from where he had fallen into the sand. They both return to the land of the living to ultimately save the day with Layla and set the world straight. It is an ending experience that is so brisk it leaves much to be desired especially when it comes to its central character.

When Moon Knight began, one of the biggest criticisms bouncing around was that it would have likely worked better as a movie. However, there was a general willingness to give it a chance in stretching out to a limited series if it would use the time to make a more comprehensive character study. It falls far short of these aspirations. Despite there being a lot of potential, it just ends up being wasted. The penultimate episode had provided the most insights yet into Steven and Marc’s backstory, giving us a look at how it was his split identities that helped him endure past trauma. This all feels entirely forgotten in this final episode, leaving dangling thoughts about what Steven in particular now feels about what he has learned about his past. There is no real conclusion to this storyline, a loose thread that unravels into oblivion so that we can mostly focus on a big final battle. It lacks the same emotional stakes and investment that it should have made central, though ends up feeling like it was cut for time. Isaac’s performance really does sell the emotional moments we do get, though he isn’t done any favors by the lack of interest the rest of the show has in resolving his internal crisis. In particular, the final scene we are left with ends so abruptly that it felt like a narrative shrugging off of any investment in going a bit deeper. It proved that Marc, and the story, are essentially right back to where it all started. For an episode where a lot happened, it also felt like nothing really was explored. Whatever glimpses we had seen of this being a deeper character study feel utterly dashed in this final episode, an inevitability when it left itself with so little time.

It leaves you wondering why the show placed itself in a bind by having this final episode be such a short one. Brevity can be a good thing though this story demanded more time to let everything play out. Giving more emotional moments time to breathe in order to let the audience sit with them builds a greater sense of connection in the story, something we saw that Moon Knight was capable of doing in the prior episode. Regrettably, that is completely lost here as the show squanders the potential it had going for it and stops short of finding a more fulfilling finale. It all opted to rush from one moment to the next without a sense of patience that would have deepened the impact of it all. Even the end credits scene, bringing with it a character the audience had been waiting the entire season for, feels far too quick when it would have been more engaging to let it simmer just a bit. It ensures everything feels tepid and lacks tension as it falls into a narrative black hole of banality, creating a sense of narrative pacing that more closely resembles the checking off of items on a list without really delving into or truly resolving them. The result is unnecessarily fleeting and shallow, a missed chance to really land on its feet. In the end, Moon Knight robbed itself of the time needed to wrap everything up.

'Moon Knight' and the Isolation of Mental Illness

