Marvel has just released the season finale trailer for the popular and stunningly mature series Moon Knight, and the hype has never been more real. Releasing this Wednesday, May 4 on Disney+, the final episode trailer hints at an epic showdown between Arthur Harrow (Ethan Hawke) and Marc Spector (Oscar Isaac), the titular Moon Knight.

This brief but exciting trailer begins by recapping the season thus far, where fans have largely watched Marc, who suffers from dissociative identity disorder (DID) and shares a body with his alter Steven Grant, battle with himself while trying to make full sense of his situation with the moon god Khonshu. Though fans haven’t seen much of Moon Knight in action this season, the trailer seems to reveal the final episode may be looking to change that, giving us a sneak peek at Moon Knight's final battle with Harrow, who worships the Egyptian god Ammit, including the two racing towards each other on the side of a pyramid, as well as Moon Knight defending a powerful attack from Harrow with The Staff of Ammit outside an unknown building. Fans may finally get to see the full extent of Moon Knights skill and abilities that they have been eagerly waiting for.

Many Marvel fans have been shocked watching Isaac perform as Marc Spector and Steven Grant this season, as the actor has managed to portray two completely opposite characters to perfection, while also putting on convincing performances of someone living with dissociative identity disorder. As such, the series has found massive success among fans, who have also wondered when or how the series will take a more prominent role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Although not much is known about the season finale aside from it being the shortest of the series, at around 42 minutes, Moon Knight director Mohammad Diab has teased "surprises" and "a big action sequence" for the finale, giving fans all the more reason to give it a watch.

Marvel fans are sure to have a big week ahead, as following the season finale of Moon Knight, May 6 will see the release of the highly anticipated Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, which is sure to shake up the MCU in unimaginable ways and give Marvel fans many more theories to speculate about. Don’t miss the season finale of Moon Knight releasing on Disney+ on May 4, and be sure to check out the official trailer below:

