New footage for the upcoming Disney+ series Moon Knight was teased ahead of the first trailer dropping on Monday night during the NFL Super Wild Card matchup. Created by Jeremy Slater, the show stars Oscar Isaac as Marc Spector, a former U.S. Marine with Dissociative Identity Disorder (DID) who becomes a conduit for the Egyptian moon god Khonshu.

The first footage from Moon Knight was debuted in November, during Disney+ Day. The new teaser doubles down on the fantasy and paranoid thriller elements, and also reveals Ethan Hawke as the antagonist. “There’s chaos in you,” he says in the 15-second teaser, as Spector transforms into his Moon Knight alter ego.

Hawke said in an appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers that he based his character on cult leader David Koresh. The actor also described the rather unremarkable manner in which he came to be cast in the show. He told Meyers that Isaac lives “three blocks” down the street from him in Brooklyn, and bumped into him one day at a coffee shop. “He came up to me and was like, ‘I really liked The Good Lord Bird. Want to be in the Moon Knight with me?’ And I was like, ‘Yeah.’ So it happened the right way,” Hawke said.

Image via Disney+

RELATED: 'Moon Knight': Oscar Isaac Shows Off More Brutal Fight Training Sequences

While Slater’s resume as the creator of the underrated The Exorcist television show is encouraging, the filmmakers chosen to direct the miniseries are the icing on the cake. Egyptian director Mohamed Diab is helming four episodes, with the rest being taken care of by cult duo Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead. Diab spoke about the series to The Hollywood Reporter last year. He said:

“My movies are hard, serious and about big topics, and I feel strongly that Moon Knight is going to be like that — it’s going to be entertainment but also heavy. At the same time, we’re being so creative with the jokes and with the action. As I keep saying to my wife: I can’t believe I’m funny in another language!”

Moon Knight is expected to be the first Marvel Cinematic Universe show of 2022. It comes after a mammoth year for Marvel Studios, both in streaming and in theaters. The studio released five shows on Disney+—WandaVision, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Loki, What If…? and Hawkeye. Marvel also debuted four feature films, including Black Widow, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Eternals and Spider-Man: Far From Home. While each of those movies was released in theaters, Black Widow was also given a controversial day-and-date release on Disney+, for a premium access fee.

The year 2022 is expected to be equally packed, with She-Hulk, Secret Invasion, Ms. Marvel and The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special lined up for Disney+. Additionally, feature films such as Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Thor: Love and Thunder, and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever are slated for release in theaters.

Stay tuned to Collider for the first Moon Knight trailer on Monday, but in the meantime, you can check out the new teaser here:

Netflix Raises Prices in U.S., Canada for All Subscription Plans As if we weren't already paying enough.

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email