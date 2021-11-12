Disney+ Day has delivered the first official look at Oscar Isaac as the Moon Knight in Marvel Studios' upcoming Disney+ series Moon Knight. The six-episode miniseries was first announced in 2019 when Jeremy Slater was brought on as the head writer. After several months of negotiations, Isaac was officially cast as Marc Spector a.k.a Moon Knight back in January and production began in March, with Ethan Hawke cast as an antagonist, leading many to believe he might be an interpretation of the villainous mercenary Bushman.

Moon Knight first appeared in a 1975 issue of Werewolf By Night, which is reportedly getting adapted next year with Gael García Bernal in the lead. The character received his first ongoing solo series in 1980, which saw him pitted against Bushman. While slightly updated, it seems like Marc Spector's backstory remains similar to his comic book origins. Spector is a former U.S. Marine with dissociative identity disorder (DID) who becomes a conduit for the Egyptian moon god Khonshu. Based on the training video that Isaac shared, it's clear that Spector is going to get into some serious fights during the series.

"I can't tell the difference between my waking life and dreams," Spector says in the teaser before a deeper voice slips in to tell us that it in fact could be the voice in his head: "It devours you."

In addition to Isaac and Hawke, Gaspard Ulliel and May Calamawy have been cast in unknown roles. Mohamed Diab is set to direct four of the six episodes, alongside director duo Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead directing the remaining two episodes. Additionally, Diab, Isaac, and Brad Winderbaum serve as executive producers on the project.

Moon Knight is set to debut on Disney+ in 2022. Check out more first-look images of Isaac below as well as the footage of the upcoming series on Disney+.

