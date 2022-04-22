As expected of just about every major IP nowadays, Moon Knight is officially represented in Fortnite as a skin. With the Marvel series now well underway on Disney+, it was only a matter of time until Oscar Isaac's portrayal of the character made it in some form. It's appropriate timing too, as the fourth episode of the series just dropped this week with the skin coming right after.

Moon Knight's skin and special pickaxe are available now in-game and will set you back 2,000 V-bucks in total to grab the whole set. The skin comes in three variants, showing Marc Spector's Moon Knight costume from the show with and without a cape as well as Steven Grant's more dapper three-piece suit, all of which can be easily swapped between. On its own, it costs 1,500 V-bucks plus it includes the hero's cape as back bling for other characters so if you ever wanted to shove Moon Knight's cloak onto Lebron James, well, now you can. The new Crescent Darts pickaxe, meanwhile, comes separately and costs 500 V-bucks, letting you use Moon Knight's signature weapon for what it was always meant for: tearing down rocks, buildings, trees, cars, and anything that can give you building materials.

Unlike some of the previously added Marvel skins, Fortnite took special care this time to make Moon Knight accurate to what we see on screen rather than the comics. The game has been pretty expedient when it comes to snapping up new Marvel properties in particular and the television shows have been no different, with the game adding Kate Bishop and Hawkeye not long after the latter's self-titled show aired.

Moon Knight is just the latest superhero to join the pantheon of beloved pop culture icons Epic Games has collected from Spider-Man and basically the entirety of the MCU at this point all the way to Jason Mamoa's Aquaman. In recent times though, Fortnite has extended from being a simple battle royale with cool, trendy skins to the hip new advertising spot for companies looking to utilize the metaverse. We just saw an entire game come out within the shooter to advertise Robert Eggers' highly-anticipated The Northman in just the latest example of companies promoting movies through the game.

The arrival of Moon Knight in Fortnite is something that would've been hard to predict in years past. The hero has always had his following among the comic book crowd, but for the rest of the public, he was often relegated to meme status with a few particular panels being passed around the internet over the years. Four episodes into the MCU's take on Spector/Grant though, Moon Knight is making a great impression on audiences with a 94% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. Our own Maggie Boccella gave the most recent episode an A+ in her review, so if you're on the fence about this grittier MCU property, there's no time like the present to jump in and see what awaits.

Check out the official Tweet below to see the new Moon Knight skin and pickaxe.

