Marc Spector has once again emerged from the shadows to protect all who travel in the night. It's been a hot minute since his beloved appearance in the Oscar Isaac-led Moon Knight series, but he's continued to enjoy a strong run in Marvel Comics. This time, however, he arrives in Funko Pop! form with a new Comic Cover figure of the character in costume based on his appearance on the front of 2021's Moon Knight #16, designed by cover artist Stephen Segovia. Ahead of pre-orders opening up for the latest addition to Target's Marvel Selects line, Collider can offer an exclusive look at the new collectible which gives Spector a stylized look to match the stunning art behind him.

Moon Knight appears crouched on a rooftop on both the cover and the figure, watching over everything from on high as the neon lights of the city glow around him. The base to which the figure adheres directly matches the pattern of the roof seen on the cover, further building on the feeling that this collectible is looming far above everything else. To further reflect the comic and add to the feeling that the character was ripped straight from the page, shading is also painted on to match the lights shining on Marc. As always, for protective measures, the cover and figure come in a 7-inch wide by 10.75-inch tall and 3.25-inch deep case. The collectible retails for $29.99 USD.

Although not one of Marvel's heavy hitters like Iron Man or Captain America, Moon Knight has been around for a long time with an extensive and intriguing comic history following Spector and his alters, primarily Stephen Grant and Jake Lockley. The character, created by writer Doug Moench and artist Don Perlin, first appeared in Werewolf By Night #32 in 1975 before being featured in his first solo story in Marvel Spotlight in 1976. It wouldn't be until 1980, however, that he'd get his first comic series with Moench and Bill Sienkiewicz at the helm. The 2021 series sees Moon Knight taking on a deeper connection to the Egyptian god of the moon, Khonshu, while still using his powers to save the day. Issue #16 especially puts Marc to the test as he tries to make friends with an ancient beast, while the other fist of Khonshu, Hunter's Moon, prowls the city to dispense his own sense of justice with another threat unknowingly breathing down his neck.

What's Next for 'Moon Knight' on Screen?

It's been over two years since Isaac's Grant/Spector appeared on-screen, yet nothing has been confirmed about the future of the character. Marvel's television slate has been especially in flux over the past year, and it was never a certainty in the first place, even with the show's success and Emmys recognition, that another season of Moon Knight would happen. At the very least, a special collector's edition of Season 1 is set to release tomorrow, allowing fans to revisit the show in 4K. It follows the unassuming museum gift shop employee Grant, a man suffering from Dissociative Identity Disorder (DID) who discovers a much different alter within him in Spector. From there, he learns more about his memories and identities while plunging deep into a dangerous, twist-filled mystery involving the Egyptian Gods and powerful foes that wish to do them in.

The Moon Knight Funko Pop! Comic Cover figure will be available to add to your collection from your local Target or the official Marvel Selects page. Check out the gallery above for an exclusive preview of the new collectible and catch Moon Knight on Disney+.

Moon Knight Steven Grant discovers he's been granted the powers of an Egyptian moon god. But he soon finds out that these newfound powers can be both a blessing and a curse to his troubled life. Release Date March 30, 2022 Creator Doug Moench Cast Oscar Isaac , Ethan Hawke , May Calamawy , F. Murray Abraham Main Genre Superhero Seasons 1

