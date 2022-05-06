Fans of Moon Knight were gifted with a pretty amazing finale that left us with a great set up for future stories between Oscar Isaac's Marc Spector, Steven Grant, and a new character to mix things up. In celebration of the show having a great run on Disney+, new Funko Pop! figures have been announced for the series, including May Calamawy's Layla El-Faouly and some of the Egyptian gods we got to meet along the way.

The Layla figure is a bit of a spoiler for the final episode of the limited series, but she's so cute that it's almost worth it. (If you haven't seen the episode, don't read any further, but the Layla pop is the cutest thing I've ever seen). We got to see Layla embody the Scarlet Scarab, and in doing so, she got a fun new look that should excite fans for her future, and the Funko of her new suit, complete with gilded scarab wings, is a great one to add to your collection.

We also got a look at some of the gods in the show, and there's a new Khonshu Funko (who was voiced by F. Murray Abraham in the show),, as well as an Ammit figure now, that we've seen the crocodile-headed goddess. Both of the otherworldly gods are Target exclusives, with Khonshu being a jumbo-sized Pop!.

Image via Funko

For the Layla figure, she does seem to be specific to San Diego Comic-Con as Funko's Instagram caption reads: "Funko San Diego Comic-Con 2022 Reveal: Pop! Marvel: Marvel Studios' Moon Knight – Scarlet Scarab." Does this mean we have to wait in line to get her at SDCC 2022? Yes, and I will, because this is truly a Funko that has me excited in a way I haven't been for these figures in a while.

But also, the Gods are so cute too, which is an odd thing to say about Khonshu and Ammit). This isn't the first Khonshu figure, but he's the Temple of Khonshu Statue version of the character, and the caption for their Instagram announcement reads: "Make the Gods a part of your collection with Marvel Studios’ Moon Knight – Temple of Khonshu Statue and Ammit! Pre-orders will be available today across a variety of retailers!"

So why not add all three to your collection? Because if you have to pick only one, it's going to be hard because they're just so amazing. Moon Knight was an incredible addition to the Marvel Cinematic Universe and these Funkos are fit for the Gods (meaning they're incredible!). Check out the full Instagram announcement below:

