Collectors, get ready. Hot Toys has just revealed that the next addition to their Television Masterpiece line of figures will be a one-sixth scale figure of Marc Spector, better known as Moon Knight, as seen in Marvel Studios’ series of the same name, now streaming on Disney+.

Depicting a version of the character (as played by Oscar Isaac) decked out in his finest evil-fighting attire, the new figure has a hand-painted sculpt for the head, with lots of attention given to the detail and texture of the hood and wrappings around the Moon Knight's face, meant to resemble that of an Egyptian mummy. The figure's body features thirty points of articulation and ten interchangeable hands, as well as "tailored fabrics and armored elements" covered in symbols and patterns meticulously designed to be as screen-accurate as possible, including a cape featuring bendable wire for posing. The figure's eyes glow with LED light, and the Fist of Khonshu comes equipped with crescent blades, the character's choice of weapons, in a variety of sizes, as well as a crescent moon backdrop and a display stand.

Moon Knight was original created by writer Doug Moench and artist Don Perlin, and made his debut in Marvel Comics in Werewolf By Night #32 all the way back in 1975. (Viewers of the Disney+ show's first episode were even able to snag a version digital version of that comic when it premiered with a hidden QR code.) The Disney+ series follows a version of the character of Marc Spector who, after nearly dying, is chosen by the Egyptian moon god Khonshu to serve as his avatar, making him the vigilante Moon Knight. Audiences were recently introduced to him, as well as another alter in his dissociative identity disorder system, Steven Grant, as they both plunged into a mystery neither of them could quite understand.

Moon Knight is streaming on Disney+ now. The new Hot Toys Television Masterpiece series one-sixth scale Moon Knight figure can be pre-ordered now on Sideshow's website. Check out some new images of the figure below:

