Moon Knight is going to be unlike any Marvel show that we’ve seen before, not just in terms of the “brutal” violence that Kevin Feige promises it will not “pull back on,” but also in terms of how it handles mental health. The Marvel Studios president shared the revelations with star Oscar Isaac in Empire’s April cover story, which features a brand-new image of the superhero, whose powers stem from an ancient Egyptian deity known as Khonshu.

The new image shows Moon Knight—aka, mild-mannered store employee Steven Grant and the ex-Marine Marc Spector—in a rather pristine-looking costume that appears to belong to Mr. Knight, one of his several identities. Marc/Steven, you see, has Dissociative Identity Disorder (DID). The cover image, however, shows him in an entirely different outfit. This one consists of bandages and golden accessories. In his hands are two lethal-looking weapons, and if you look closer, you’ll spot battered knuckles smeared with blood.

Feige said that the show won’t pull its punches and will explore just how far they can push things on streaming. In his own words:

“It’s been fun to work with Disney+ and see the boundaries shifting on what we’re able to do. There are moments [in the series] when Moon Knight is wailing on another character, and it is loud and brutal, and the knee-jerk reaction is, ‘We’re gonna pull back on this, right?’ No. We’re not pulling back. There’s a tonal shift. This is a different thing. This is Moon Knight."

In the comics, Marc/Steven gains superpowers when he comes in contact with Khonshu, for whom he subsequently becomes somewhat of a conduit. Marc’s mental health, Isaac said, is something that the show will deal with sensitively. Describing the miniseries as a “risky” endeavor, he added:

“He’s an obscure hero, and the things we’re dealing with are very different. But because it’s a limited series, rather than a movie, the pressure isn’t there to make sure the opening weekend is massive. We’re able to take more risks, to bring that experimental quality on a huge scale.”

Moon Knight arrives on Disney+ a little over a year after Marvel debuted its first show on the streaming service, WandaVision. Marvel released four other titles in the subsequent months—The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Loki, What If…?, and Hawkeye most recently. The filmmakers that Marvel has chosen to direct Moon Knight are another reason the show appears to be of a different breed from what we’ve seen before. Mohamed Diab is helming four episodes, with the rest being taken care of by cult duo Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead.

Also starring Ethan Hawke, May Calamawy, and the late Gaspard Ulliel, Moon Knight will premiere on Disney+ on March 30. You can get a better look at the new images here, and read the official synopsis down below:

The series follows Steven Grant, a mild-mannered gift-shop employee, who becomes plagued with blackouts and memories of another life. Steven discovers he has dissociative identity disorder and shares a body with mercenary Marc Spector. As Steven/Marc’s enemies converge upon them, they must navigate their complex identities while thrust into a deadly mystery among the powerful gods of Egypt.

