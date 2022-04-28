Vengeance, and whatever else Khonshu might suggest, is not healing, and it is certainly not going to heal Marc Spector in 'Moon Knight.'

Editor's note: The following contains spoilers for Episode 5 of Moon Knight.Vengeance is not healing. It’s tough to find graceful and nuanced portrayals of mental illness in media, especially in something as famously big and loud as the Marvel Cinematic Universe. But Moon Knight, for all the rest of its bombast, is quietly nailing its depiction of Marc’s (Oscar Isaac) dissociative identity disorder and responses to childhood trauma, especially in the most recent episode, “Asylum.”

There’s just one episode of Moon Knight left this season, so there are almost certainly still major shake-ups ahead regarding what is Real within the context of this world. For the purposes of this article, we are going to explore specifically the scene where Marc first creates Steven Grant (also Oscar Isaac) as if it is the whole truth.

Mental illness can be really lonely. If the ugly perception creeps into the mind that you are broken or that you are inherently a burden as the result of your disease, it’s easy to isolate as a misguided attempt to protect the people you most love. “The struggling mind will often build places to seek shelter,” says Dr. Harrow (Ethan Hawke). Or, in the case of Marc Spector: a person to seek shelter.

In “Asylum,” we learn Marc had a younger brother, Randall (Claudio Fabian Contreras). On a nice afternoon, Marc asks his mother’s permission to take Randall to play in a nearby cave. Their mother tells Marc to look out for Randall, and off they go. Ignoring Randall’s reminder that they aren’t supposed to play in the cave while it’s raining, the brothers enter the cave. The cave floods, and only Marc survives. Throughout all of these flashbacks into Marc’s memories, Marc is desperate to stop Steven from seeing what he sees. In a memory of a painful birthday, just before Marc runs up the stairs to hide himself in his bedroom from the threat of his grief-stricken mother, she says to him, “I want him back.”

It’s one of the more terrifying moments ever depicted in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, because there’s no metaphor or subtext. To see a child cowering in his bedroom as his drunk parent beats down his door and screams is scarier than anything Thanos could ever dish out. The symptoms of Dissociative Identity Disorder usually first present themselves as a result of trauma. In this awful moment of fear and pain, Marc does not create another parental figure, or anyone bigger and stronger than himself who might be able to physically protect him. He creates Steven: non-violent and softer. He creates another brother whom he might one day be worthy of protecting.

“I want him back,” his mother (Fernanda Andrade) says, and so Marc creates someone he thinks his mother would still want. He creates someone so he will be less alone. “This is all your fault,” is the first dialogue we hear spoken in the episode, in the first out-of-context flashback to Marc’s mother. The words clearly have an intense power over Marc. Later on, Steven urges Marc to save Layla (May Calamawy) and everyone else. Steven says, if Marc doesn’t help and everyone dies, “It’ll be all your fault.” This triggers a massive break for Marc, and we next see him back in Dr. Harrow’s office without Steven. Marc’s pain and guilt over his part in his brother’s death is too much for him to handle.

Speaking personally as someone who deals with mental illness, something that really struck me in “Asylum” was Marc’s obvious desire to use what he perceives to be broken and “bad” about himself as a source of good in the world. This is what makes it so easy for Khonshu (F. Murray Abraham) to take advantage of him. Because of the awful accident with his brother and his mother’s ensuing abuse, Marc believes he is inherently dangerous, so it makes sense that he leaves his parents’ house for the military and then for mercenary work. And as it all goes wrong again, Marc is finally offered the chance to be a hero instead of a monster or a murderer.

“What a waste. I feel the pain inside of you. I am the God Khnoshu in search of a warrior. To be my hands, my eyes, my vengeance,” Khonshu tells Marc in one hell of a job offer. “Your mind, I feel it. Fractured, broken, most fascinating. You are a worthy candidate to serve me during this time.” Is it any wonder that Marc, already rejected by his own mother, would accept this chance for worthiness?

“He’s taking advantage of you,” Steven says, and he’s absolutely right. Khonshu is preying on Marc’s desire not just to be good, but to belong. If Marc can at least be Khonshu’s warrior, then he is at least linked to someone, even if they are just a petty moon god. We’ve seen throughout the series so far how much Marc and Steven are both isolated as a symptom of their illness and Moon Knight shenanigans, until they are brought into direct contact with one another.

The earlier episodes of Moon Knight set up Steven Grant as a bumbling weirdo and a total contrast to the strong and capable Marc Spector. “Asylum” demonstrates, in more ways than one, how vital Steven is within this relationship. He is not merely a “stress ball,” as Steven angrily suggests in the immediate shock of seeing Marc’s mother’s abuse. In his connection to Layla, for example, Steven is proof that needing help and community is not a weakness. Marc can do better than Khonshu, and Steven’s the one who sees it.

Vengeance, and whatever else Khonshu might suggest, is not healing, and it is certainly not going to heal Marc Spector. What stands a much better chance is Marc finding the courage to believe he is worthy of love and belonging, even if he is no longer Moon Knight. Episode 5 of Moon Knight really captures the pain and withdrawal from community which sometimes accompany mental illness. But there are non-evil therapists out there and resources other than Egyptian gods to keep you safe. Thanks for being here.

