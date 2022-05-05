Editor's note: The following contains major spoilers for the finale of Moon Knight. During an exclusive interview with Collider's Carly Lane, Moon Knight’s director Mohamed Diab addressed Layla's (May Calamawy) superhero upgrade in the season finale. While Diab reveals that Layla was being referred to on set as the Scarlet Scarab, a Marvel Comics Egyptian superhero, the character’s future was purposely left open. So, while Layla could officially become the Scarlet Scarab in the future, she could also be a brand-new hero introduced exclusively for the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

In Marvel Comics, the Scarlet Scarab is a super who decided to fight for Egypt’s freedom when the country was still a colony under the British Empire. Unfortunately, the Scarlet Scarab’s will to expel the colonizers led him to ally with the Axis forces during World War II, which means the character has also been used as a villain in Marvel Comics. Powered by a mystic relic called the Ruby Scarab, the Scarlet Scarab possesses super strength and flight abilities, can shoot energy projectiles from his hands, and can even drain other supers powers. So, what the Scarlet Scarab has to do with Layla on Moon Knight? Very little, actually.

In Moon Knight’s season finale, Layla decided to become an Avatar for Taweret, the Egyptian hippopotamus-headed goddess. With the blessing of Taweret, Layla got her own super-suit, complete with a pair of golden wings that double down as a defensive shield that works just like Wonder Woman’s bracelets. After Layla became a superhero of her own, fans wondered if the series was making some drastic changes to Scarlet Scarab’s comic book story to turn her into the Egyptian superhero. As it turns out, that was kind of the idea of Moon Knight’s creative team, but they never used the moniker on the show.

When asked if Layla’s superhero moniker was the Scarlet Scarab, Diab said:

“We were calling her the Scarlet Scarab. But eventually, the Scarlet Scarab part of the story is not completely evolved so she could be anything we want. She could be the Scarlet Scarab, just like that easily, if we want to play the story. And it’s because she might be temporarily with Taweret and could be whatever. I don’t know, but I love the two of them together. I love how Taweret is speaking in her head. She’s going to drive her crazy. And I love the two of them on a journey. I would love to see them. On set, we were calling her Scarlet Scarab. I would love to keep it open because I don’t know how things are going to go. I’d rather keep it open for her.”

Moon Knight follows a man who struggles with DID (Oscar Isaac) and who’s supposedly blessed with superpowers by the Egyptian Moon God, Khonshu. Moon Knight’s main cast also features Ethan Hawke and the late Gaspard Ulliel. The series is directed by Diab and Synchronic duo Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead.

All episodes of Moon Knight are available right now at Disney+ and be sure to check out the rest of our interview with Diab.

Share Share Tweet Share Email

