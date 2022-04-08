With the second episode of Moon Knight on Disney+ now out, audiences are beginning to see more of how the character of Marc Spector (played by Oscar Isaac) fits into the series’ narrative plotline. While Marc Spector is a character taken directly from the comics, it seems that his motivations and outlooks towards his actions may be a little different in the new series than in previous forms of media. In the second episode of the series, audiences got to finally see Marc Spector in action as Moon Knight. Up until that point, we were just as in the dark as Steven Grant was, as scenes would conclude right as Marc would “take control” over the body. From what is revealed in the episode, Marc Spector is an international fugitive who was part of a raid in Egypt. He aided in executing the archaeologists who were at a dig site, though as of now it isn’t exactly clear what the purpose of that raid was.

All that is known is that Marc Spector has a debt he has to pay to Khonshu through his servitude. Marc also reveals that Layla, his wife, is the person that Khonshu is looking at as a replacement avatar should Marc be unable to fulfill his end of the deal. It is also currently unclear as to how long Marc has been in the same body as Steven, only that he has been there “for a long time.” In an argument between the two, Marc explains how “We’ve always managed to keep a wall between us, but something has changed…the reflections help, but most of the time it’ll take all your willpower just to be a fly on the wall.” It is clear that this situation is one that Marc has grown quite used to, as between the two of them he is much more composed.

One observation regarding Marc’s perspective concerning the overall situation is that he sees it as very temporary. He continuously promises Steven that once the debt to Khonshu has been paid he will disappear from his life entirely, never to be heard from again. Marc also states that neither he nor Steven would be alive if it weren’t for Khonshu, which does parallel the role he played in the origin of Moon Knight within the comics. In the comics, Marc Spector served as a mercenary for Raul Bushman, the man who ended up leading the raid on the archaeological dig site (in the comics, at least). It was during this raid that Marc spoke out against Raul for his harsh actions, which included killing the archaeologists, and as a result, Raul fatally wounded him. Dying at the foot of an idol of Khonshu, Marc’s spirit encountered the Egyptian god, who offered to save his life in exchange for his servitude. While the new series may choose to continue with this backstory, there is a chance that they may divert from the story in several ways.

Image Via Disney

Between the two pieces of media, there are a few major differences specifically in the supporting cast of characters. For example, Layla (May Calamawy) is a new addition to the group of side characters introduced into the Disney+ series, as the comics do not make any mention of her. Rather, Marc’s love interest in the comics is a woman called Marlene Alraune, who was the daughter of the lead archaeologist at the dig site. In contrast, one character that is rather prominent in the original comics who has yet to be given a notable role or mention in the new series is Jean-Paul Duchamp, otherwise known as “Frenchie.” Frenchie was a close friend of Marc, as the two met during Marc’s time as a mercenary. Frenchie was even there during the events that lead up to Marc’s transformation into Moon Knight. As of Episode 2, however, there has been only one mention of Frenchie when it is shown that Marc missed a call from him on the cell phone that Steven finds hidden in his flat. This could be just a nod towards the character, or it might be foreshadowing for his potential introduction later in the series.

Marc Spector could be argued as being the “primary persona” within the comics, as he is the one that the series starts off with and it is his actions that propel the narrative forward. The personas of Steven Grant (who plays a much different role in the comics as a millionaire) and Jake Lockley (a cab driver who would be used to gain information on the streets) were invented by Marc himself, thus giving four total lives for him to be a part of when the persona of Moon Knight is also added. This intense adaptation of multiple lives eventually caused Marc to fade more into the background as he did not serve as much of a purpose as the other personas did. In the Disney+ series, however, one might make the argument that Steven Grant is the primary persona for the same reasons given for Marc in the comics.

Image Via Disney

We are introduced to Steven first, and it is only now that Marc is beginning to have a more prominent presence within the series that the question of “who was first” could be brought up. Speaking of Marc’s presence, it is clear that he has been doing Khonshu’s work for quite some time now, as he is shown to dispatch the jackals that are sent to attack him with great ease, especially with the use of the Moon Knight suit. Marc has also shown to not shy away from violence as depicted in the first episode. Despite not being able to see what Marc is doing in the moment, the transitions between when Steven blacks out and when he wakes up can allow for a pretty concrete image to be made in the minds of the audience, such as the scene in the village where Steven is being grappled and having the scarab taken from him. We don’t see it happen, but in the time that it takes Steven to regain control of the body, Marc somehow took down everyone that was attempting to steal the scarab.

The primary difference between the Marc Spector presented in the comics and the Marc Spector seen in the show is his willingness to be an avatar for Khonshu. While this opportunity gives Marc fulfillment in the comics, it seems clear that the Marc being presented in the show just wants to finish what he started and complete his deal with Khonshu. The only motivator for him seems to be protecting Layla, which could cause the show to take a few steps away from the comic book origins depending on where the show’s plot goes moving forward. Marc Spector, both in the new Disney+ series and in the comics, is an individual with plenty of fighting skills and an ability to keep a rather calm head when faced with chaotic circumstances. Both iterations of the character serve as Khonshu’s avatar, even if they differ in how much they want to be said avatar.

With new episodes releasing every Wednesday on Disney+, only time will show what lies in store for Marc Spector in his pursuit to finish the deal he made and pay off his debts.

