She also talks about the incredible practical sets and what surprised her about working with Marvel.

With Marvel’s newest series, Moon Knight, now streaming on Disney+, I recently got to speak with May Calamawy about making the series. During the interview, Calamawy talked about how the cast and filmmakers would spend any free Sunday they had working on the scripts to see how they could make them better, being blown away by the incredible sets built for the series, what she’s most excited for audiences to see on the series, what surprised her about working for Marvel, and which of her friends and family were the most excited she got the role.

If you are not familiar with Moon Knight, the series follows Steven Grant (Oscar Isaac), a mild-mannered gift-shop employee at a London museum, who becomes plagued with blackouts and memories of another life. Steven soon discovers he has dissociative identity disorder and shares a body with mercenary Marc Spector, a former U.S. Marine whose been given supernatural abilities by the Egyptian moon god Khonshu. As Steven and Marc’s enemies converge upon them, they must navigate their complex identities while thrust into a deadly mystery among the powerful gods of Egypt.

Moon Knight also stars Gaspard Ulliel and F. Murray Abraham as the voice of Khonshu. The series is directed by Mohamed Diab (episodes 1, 3, 5 and 6) and Synchronic duo Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead (episodes 2 and 4). It's produced by Feige, along with Grant Curtis, Tommy Turtle and Jeremy Slater.

Image via Disney+

RELATED: Ethan Hawke on ‘Moon Knight’ and Playing a Character That’s Malevolent But Completely Sane

Check out what May Calamawy had to say in the player above and below is exactly what we talked about.

May Calamawy

Which of her friends and family were the most excited she was cast in Moon Knight and who asked for spoilers?

What surprised her about working with Marvel?

How the cast and filmmakers would spend their free Sundays going over the scripts for 6 hours.

What is she most excited for audiences to see on the show?

What was it like seeing the practical sets for the first time?

