Moon Knight star Oscar Isaac had a special real-life connection with a member of the show’s crew, since his brother Michael Benjamin Hernandez served as his body double. The reveal comes from Marvel’s official website editor, Rachel Paige, who used her Twitter account to reveal Hernandez also had a very special nickname during production.

In Moon Knight’s latest episode, Marc Spector (Isaac) wakes up in a mental health facility after being shot by Arthur Harrow (Ethan Hawke), assuming that all his adventures had been a figment of his imagination. While the show is still holding its cards and the asylum scene might be only a red herring, this week's episode created the opportunity for fans to see Marc and his alter, Steve, simultaneously as seperate people, when normally they share a body. In the show, Isaac plays the role of a man who suffers from Dissociative Identity Disorder (DID) and has multiple alters fighting for the control of the same body. However, Episode 4 is the first time we see both Marc and Steven Grant sharing the same space.

While Marc and Steven’s heads belong to Isaac, the scene was recorded using Hernandez as a body double. It’s an old trick to have a stuntman record a scene only to have their expressions replaced digitally by the show's star, but it’s a nice touch that Marvel Studios decided to use Isaac’s real brother as a body double. What’s even better, though, is the code name Hernandez received on the set.

As Paige reveals on her Twitter account, Hernandez gained his own fake name in the Moon Knight universe: “Mork Sphincter.” The name is derived, obviously, from the name Marc Spector, with a funny twist that we could bet came from some brotherly teasing. Whatever the origin of Hernandez's name is, we now have one more reason to protest in front of Marvel Studios: make Mork Sphincter canon, you cowards!

Besides Isaac as the titular hero, Moon Knight’s cast also includes Ethan Hawke as the genocidal villain Arthur Harrow, and breakout Egyptian-Palestinian star May Calamawy, who plays a show-stealer adventurous archeologist. Earlier today, Calamawy talked about how Marvel Studios allowed her to steer Moon Knight away from stereotypes, which resulted in the series accurately representing Arab culture.

Moon Knight is directed by Mohamed Diab and Synchronic duo Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead. The series introduces Egyptian gods to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but so far, we are not sure if these divinities are only a fruit of the titular vigilante’s imagination.

New episodes of Moon Knight come exclusively to Disney+ every Wednesday. Check out Paige’s original tweet below:

