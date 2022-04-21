Disney+'s Moon Knight stars Oscar Isaac and Ethan Hawke reacted to the surprise plot twist at the end of the series' fourth episode, underlining how the show embraces the titular vigilante's fractured mind. In an interview for The Wrap, the stars also promised fans that everything would eventually be explained. Just not yet.

In Episode 4 of Moon Knight, the story reaches an abrupt halt when Marc Spector (Isaac) is shot in the chest by the villain Arthur Harrow (Hawke). Instead of dying, Marc wakes up in a mental health facility. The show, then, suggests that, perhaps, all the adventures lived by Marc and his alter Steven happened only inside his mind and that the fantasy is a side effect of his Dissociative Identity Disorder (DID). All the show’s characters are other patients or staff in the hospital, photographs and paintings inspire the locations Marc visited, and even the whole Egyptian mythology elements seem to be taken from decoration and a movie ripoff of Indiana Jones.

This twist changes everything we thought we knew about Moon Knight, suggesting that Marc’s mental health is in worse shape than we first imagined. As Isaac perfectly summarizes fans' confusion with Episode 4:

“I imagine people will feel like, once we’re finally starting to get a handle on what is happening, the whole rug gets just yanked from under everyone and we’re thrown into a whole different scenario. And that’s very exciting.”

Image Via Disney+

RELATED: ‘Moon Knight’s May Calamawy on How the Cast and Filmmakers Would Spend Sundays Going Over the Scripts

Well said, Isaac. The whole rug has really been pulled, and just as we all thought we would know the truth about Ammit and the other Egyptian divinities. However, as Hawke explains it, the twist is needed so that the audience understands that Marc is an unreliable narrator and that we should be questioning everything we see in Moon Knight. As Hawke puts it:

“We have a hero who has a fractured mind. And he’s an unreliable narrator. And what you realize at the end of four is that you’re being told a story from his point of view, and his point of view might be misleading. And what the rest of the journey — his journey is to integrate all his selves into one, and as he integrates it, reality itself gets clearer. So things will be made clear, but just not yet.”

Moon Knight follows a man who suffers from DID and who’s supposedly blessed with superpowers by the Egyptian Moon God, Khonshu. Moon Knight’s main cast also features May Calamawy and the late Gaspard Ulliel. The series is directed by Mohamed Diab and Synchronic duo Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead.

New episodes of Moon Knight come exclusively to Disney+ every Wednesday.

Who is May Calamawy? Everything to Know About 'Moon Knight's Breakout Star

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author

Marco Vito Oddo (1253 Articles Published) Marco Vito Oddo is a writer, journalist, and game designer. Passionate about superhero comic books, horror films, and indie games, he writes for Collider and develops games for Mother's Touch Games. More From Marco Vito Oddo