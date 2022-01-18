They seem about as excited about the series as their fans.

Embrace the chaos…with some special guests! The trailer for the brand new Disney+ series Moon Knight premiered on Monday night, giving audiences their first real look at Oscar Isaac's Marvel Cinematic Universe debut since a short snippet of the trailer was included in Marvel's Disney+ Day reel back in November. To celebrate the release, Isaac and co-star Ethan Hawke sat down to watch the trailer together, and the results are just delightful.

In a video posted to Marvel Studios' Twitter and YouTube accounts, the two actors react in real time to the trailer, which plays to the side in a split-screen. Though the stars are visibly excited, it doesn't take long for the commentary to start. There was a lot of chatter surrounding Isaac's English accent in the project, of which the actor himself seems very aware. Early on in the clip, he repeats dialogue his character — gift shop employee Stephen Grant — says, before adding on his very best Oliver Twist impression.

Isaac and Hawke's enthusiasm for the project is evident throughout the clip, from dancing along to the wildly catchy Kid Cudi track that plays over the trailer, to exclaiming like the most excited of fanboys during the action sequences. When Hawke's character — the series' antagonist — makes his first appearance, the actor comments that the look reminds him of Marlon Brando in The Island of Dr. Moreau. At the final, dramatic reveal of Isaac in his full superhero getup, the actors shout and share an embrace. Though it's still a few months away, their excitement is infectious.

Though perhaps not that extreme, Moon Knight seems to be leaning in more of a supernatural horror direction, with the trailer showing jump scares and brutal imagery that, while still mild-mannered, are more intense than audiences might be used to seeing from the MCU.

Moon Knight will hit Disney+ on March 30. Check out the new video below:

And check out the series' full synposis here:

The series follows Steven Grant, a mild-mannered gift-shop employee, who becomes plagued with blackouts and memories of another life. Steven discovers he has dissociative identity disorder and shares a body with mercenary Marc Spector. As Steven/Marc’s enemies converge upon them, they must navigate their complex identities while thrust into a deadly mystery among the powerful gods of Egypt.

