The Disney+ series Moon Knight, which is poised to change the MCU even further with its season finale this Wednesday, follows the character of Marc Spector (Oscar Isaac), a mercenary turned vigilante who develops the powers of the Moon Knight after agreeing to become the avatar for the Egyptian god Khonshu (F. Murray Abraham). Spector, however, is guarding his own secret of the mind in dealing with dissociative identity disorder, in which one of his primary alters known as Steven Grant (Isaac), a mild-mannered museum shop employee, frequently takes over his body. When religious zealot and former avatar of Khonshu Arthur Harrow (Ethan Hawke) reveals his plan to resurrect the Egyptian goddess Ammit and bring chaos and destruction to the world, Marc and Steven — with the help of Marc's estranged wife Layla (May Calamawy) — must fight to stop the unthinkable from happening, even if it means going deep inside themselves to navigate the dark and buried memories of their past.

Ahead of Moon Knight's finale episode airing this week, Collider had the chance to speak to both Isaac and Calamawy about their time on the series thus far. Over the course of the interview, which you can either watch above or read below, Calamawy discussed Layla's potential to become a superhero in the MCU, and Isaac expanded on what went into crafting the physical differences between Marc and Steven in his on-screen performance. The co-stars also revealed what their own individual Moon Knight costumes would look like if they could choose for themselves.

Collider: May, Layla is somebody that Khonshu has his eye on, much to Marc's chagrin especially, but it does feel like there's a lot of potential for her as a character. Would you ever be interested in taking up more of a superhero mantle, or becoming someone in the MCU that has a little bit more of a superpower?

MAY CALAMAWY: When I signed onto this, I was like, "Man, I always wanted to be a superhero," but it's okay. I'm happy to represent an Egyptian woman in this world. Then the more I discovered the character, I was like, "Well, she really does feel like a superhero to me." Just what I've been able to play with her, this woman who has flaws, who's vulnerable, but who can fight? I think she's happy where she is. Look, if something's going to happen in the future, whatever, but... yeah.

Image via Disney+

I'm curious about what went into creating the differences in the physical performance between Steven and Marc. We get a great in-camera moment where we see the shift take place, and it reminds me of the classic Superman scene from Christopher Reeve, where he takes the glasses off and his posture just completely changes. It's kind of emblematic of that. I'm wondering how you developed those distinct physical aspects between them in your performance.

OSCAR ISAAC: First thing, thank you for that. Yeah, that's an amazing moment, and the truth is really what makes Superman interesting is Clark Kent, you know? Superman without Clark Kent is just kind of all right, whatever. But it's that dichotomy between the two things, which I think is what speaks to people so much. So that's why it was really fun finding this character of Steven and then being able to lean into maybe some of the more traditional ideas of what the vigilante dark brooding guy is because he's got this little guy that lives inside him, this little Englishman. And so finding the way that he expresses himself, Steven, someone that is desperate for connection, but doesn't have the skills to do it.

You know, I saw him as a bit on the spectrum. I actually loved watching Love on the Spectrum. That was like one of my favorite things to look at, because I just found it so moving and touching because it's people that... All the same feelings we have in those situations, but they just haven't developed all the masks to hide it all. So there was cues that I took from that. I imagined him as quite tall but wanting to feel smaller when he walks through rooms and things, and just played with the physicality and then just a very open face, which reminded me of my clown days back at school, where you play with the red nose and the way that it opens up your face, and then doing the opposite of that with Marc, making him, although much more present, like a marble in the middle of a room, but also tighter in the face and closed off. Lots of defenses up.

Then it took me a while to get to the place where I felt comfortable enough that it wasn't just an external change, but that it was an internal change to be able to shift. That's why I was able — because they were kind enough to help me out with that when we shot, only shooting Steven at first and only shooting Marc at first separately. Then slowly as I got more comfortable, I was like, "All right, guys, I won't make you bend over backwards with the schedule. We can do it on the same day," and ultimately we came up with that moment.

Something that's fabulous about the Moon Knight costume is that depending on who's wearing it at the moment, it changes. For both of you, if you had to pick your own Moon Knight costume, what would it look like and why?

ISAAC: Oh, May?

CALAMAWY: Wow, I never thought about this. I would want pants. I like to have pants.

ISAAC: I think it's a solid place to start. Yeah.

CALAMAWY: (laughs) And I think the cape's pretty cool.

ISAAC: I would go no pants.

CALAMAWY: And cape.

ISAAC: And the cape. Just the cape.

Moon Knight's season finale premieres Wednesday, May 4, exclusively on Disney+.

