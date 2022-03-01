2022 is set to be an exciting time for Marvel fans, with three movies and four series currently planned to premiere this year. Now, Marvel Studios is starting to ramp up the marketing for their first Disney+ show of the year, Moon Knight, which stars Oscar Issac and premieres on March 30. In a new character poster released this morning, Marvel has revealed an up-close look at Mr. Knight, one of the many alters Isaac will be playing in the upcoming series.

Moon Knight was first introduced in Werewolf By Night #32 in 1975, created by writer Doug Moench and artist Don Perlin. A former mercenary with dissociative identity disorder, Marc Spector (Isaac) serves as the avatar of the Egyptian moon god Khonshu, who bestows upon him the powers of Moon Knight, which splinter along with his preexisting alters to allow him to become a vigilante by night and normal man by day.

The poster showcases Mr. Knight, one of the many superhero personas living in Marc Spector's mind. Where the more straightforward Moon Knight tends to be a brutal vigilante in a hood and cape, Mr. Knight is a more subdued detective personality who, in the comics, runs a detective agency and serves as the "public-facing" side of Marc's crime-fighting life. The poster depicts a comic-accurate version of the character, in a white all-over mask, three-piece suit, and white gloves — the only difference being Isaac's eyes clearly visible through the eyeholes of the mask, where there is usually only glowing light.

Image via Marvel Studios

RELATED: 'Moon Knight': Release Date, Trailer, Cast, and Everything We Know So Far

Moon Knight will be the sixth Marvel series to be released on Disney+, and the first to star a character brand-new to the universe. Moon Knight also gets the job of kicking off what is bound to be a crazy year for Marvel fans. On Disney+ alone, 2022 is scheduled to see the release of Moon Knight, She-Hulk, Ms. Marvel, Secret Invasion, and The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special. Marvel Studios is also set to release Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Thor: Love and Thunder, and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever in theaters this year.

Moon Knight premieres on Disney+ on March 30. Check out the all-new poster below:

Image via Disney+

7 Best Fan Theories and Rumors About 'Moon Knight' 'Moon Knight' has eclipsed the MCU, and fans have tons of theories.

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email