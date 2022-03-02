A new Korean poster for Disney+'s Moon Knight gives us a detailed look at Oscar Isaac's titular vigilante costume. The series follows a disturbed hero who deals with dissociative identity disorder (DID) while fighting bad guys in the night — it also promises to introduce the Egyptian Gods into the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The new poster features Moon Knight standing menacingly against the full moon, while New York City can be seen far away in the background. The character holds blades shaped like crescent moons — the main symbol representing the hero in comic books. The image also allows us to see how the series took inspiration in Egyptian culture to develop the live-action version of Moon Knight's uniform, which mimics the bandages used by mummies in funerary rites.

While Moon Knight's costume is made of tissue in the comic books, the series trailer departs from the original material by allowing Isaac's character to conjure his uniform out of thin air. Additionally, while Moon Knight doesn't have superpowers in the comic books, the MCU version of the character might get a boost to better fit a universe in which the Avengers fight menaces coming from outer space. However, even though the series will take some creative liberties concerning the vigilante's powers, the trailers promise the live-action adaptation will stay true to Moon Knight's fragmented psyche and how he fights against his personal demons.

Disney+'s Moon Knight stars Isaac's Marc Spector, a former U.S. Marine given supernatural abilities by the Egyptian moon god Khonshu. Imbued with his divine power, Marc becomes the superhero Moon Knight, fighting supernatural menaces while the moon shines bright in the night skies. The series also stars Ethan Hawke as the main villain Dr. Arthur Harrow, a minor character in the comic books who is getting an upgrade for the show.

In the comic books, Moon Knight always had an affinity to the creatures of the night, with his first appearance in a 1975 issue of Werewolf By Night.

So, it's not by chance that a Werewolf By Night Halloween special is reportedly in development at Marvel, with Gael García Bernal in the lead. Since Mahershala Ali's Blade showed up in Eternals and will bring vampires officially into the MCU with his solo movie, it looks like the Marvel universe is ready to explore a new kind of supernatural menace.

Moon Knight also stars May Calamawy (Ramy) and French actor Gaspard Ulliel. The series is directed by Mohamed Diab and Synchronic duo Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead.

Moon Knight comes to Disney+ on March 30. The series will have six episodes released weekly, just as Hawkeye and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Check out the new poster below.

