The upcoming Disney+ show Moon Knight has received an exciting and brutal first poster that teases what could be the darkest series on the platform yet. Additionally, a new plot synopsis pulls the lid on the highly-anticipated project and reveals how much the show will rely on the lead hero's split personalities.

The first poster is simple in execution but confirms that Oscar Isaac's Moon Knight will not be pulling his punches. Placed front and center is the hero's fist with his signature weapon in hand, bloodied and beaten. This is surely a sign of things to come, a brutal and unrelenting superhero that the MCU has yet to witness. Furthermore, a newly-released synopsis confirms the series will be capitalizing on the multiple personalities the character possesses, starting with the mild-mannered Steven Grant and deadly mercenary Marc Spector.

In the comics, Moon Knight, a.k.a. Marc Spector, is a former Marine and CIA operative who was betrayed by partner Bushman. Near-death, Spector is greeted by the Egyptian moon god Khonshu, and becomes his avatar on earth known as “The Fist of Khonshu.” As teased in the trailer, Moon Knight takes on many personalities during his tenure in the comics, allowing for Isaac to really stretch his acting abilities in a superhero property after his disappointing role as the villain in X-Men: Apocalypse.

Egyptian filmmaker Mohamed Diab helms the upcoming series along with Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead. The supporting cast includes Ethan Hawke as the primary antagonist and May Calamawy (Ramy) in an undisclosed role. The series is spearheaded by showrunner Jeremy Slater (The Umbrella Academy) and produced by Kevin Feige.

Moon Knight will premiere on Disney+ on March 30. Check out the new poster and official synopsis below:

The series follows Steven Grant, a mild-mannered gift-shop employee, who becomes plagued with blackouts and memories of another life. Steven discovers he has dissociative identity disorder and shares a body with mercenary Marc Spector. As Steven/Marc’s enemies converge upon them, they must navigate their complex identities while thrust into a deadly mystery among the powerful gods of Egypt. “Moon Knight” stars Oscar Isaac, Ethan Hawke and May Calamawy. Mohamed Diab and the team of Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead directed the episodes. Jeremy Slater is the head writer, and Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, Mohamed Diab, Jeremy Slater and Oscar Isaac are the executive producers. Grant Curtis, Trevor Waterson and Rebecca Kirsch serve as co-executive producers.

