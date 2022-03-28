He also talks about why the Disney+ platform is the perfect place to introduce the character.

With Marvel’s newest series, Moon Knight, arriving on March 30th on Disney+, I recently got to speak with Executive Producer Grant Curtis about making the series. During the interview, Curtis revealed how Kevin Feige was instrumental in coming up with the plan for the series and it harkens back to when he visited an Egyptian art exhibit as a child, why the Disney+ platform is the perfect place to introduce the character, what fans would be surprised to learn about the making of Moon Knight, how even Ethan Hawke was blown away by the incredible sets built for the series, how they used the comics to helped them write the series, and what he knows about Moon Knight Season 2 or any future plans with the character.

If you are not familiar with Moon Knight, the series follows Steven Grant (Oscar Isaac), a mild-mannered gift-shop employee at a London museum, who becomes plagued with blackouts and memories of another life. Steven soon discovers he has dissociative identity disorder and shares a body with mercenary Marc Spector, a former U.S. Marine whose been given supernatural abilities by the Egyptian moon god Khonshu. As Steven and Marc’s enemies converge upon them, they must navigate their complex identities while thrust into a deadly mystery among the powerful gods of Egypt.

Moon Knight also stars May Calamawy (Ramy), Gaspard Ulliel, and F. Murray Abraham as the voice of Khonshu. The series is directed by Mohamed Diab (episodes 1, 3, 5 and 6) and Synchronic duo Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead (episodes 2 and 4). It's produced by Feige, along with Curtis, Tommy Turtle and Jeremy Slater.

Check out what Grant Curtis had to say in the player above and below is exactly what we talked about.

Grant Curtis

Does he think Moon Knight could have been introduced sooner in the MCU or did he need the set up?

Why the Disney+ platform is the perfect place to introduce the character.

How the episodes are 50 minutes each.

How they had so much material to choose from in the comics.

Did they almost go in a different direction for the series?

Curtis reveals how Kevin Feige was instrumental in coming up with the plan for the series.

How what Feige has done is truly remarkable.

What would fans be surprised to learn about the making of Moon Knight?

How even Ethan Hawke was blown away by the incredible sets built for the series.

Have they talked about the future of Moon Knight like a Moon Knight Season 2?

What did he learn making Moon Knight Season 1 that he’ll take with him if they get to make more Moon Knight stories?

