Editor's note: The following contains spoilers for the first five episodes of Moon Knight.Moon Knight has become a fan favorite, and there’s no question as to why. With such a stellar cast, amazing creative team, and captivating story, it’s earned all the acclaim. As each episode unravels with more and more details about Marc Spector’s (Oscar Isaac) past and how he became Moon Knight, fans of the comics see familiar faces and places from the pages brought to life on the screen. The established villain of the season is the zealot Arthur Harrow (Ethan Hawke) on his quest to free Ammit, bring her judgment, and eradicate evil from the face of the Earth. However, there are hints that another villain from the comics might come into play. One that will prove to be more brutal and intimidating, and with a score to settle against Marc Spector.

The most overt reference to Moon Knight’s most notorious villain, Raoul Bushman, came in the latest episode, "Asylum." In this episode, Marc Spector and his more insecure, yet amiable, identity of Steven Grant find themselves going through his memories in an asylum-based afterlife as they attempt to balance the scales of Anubis in time to pass into the underworld. One of the memories, a ransacked desert scene, triggers memories as Marc recalls the time he was kicked out of the military after experiencing fugue and going AWOL. As fans of the comics know, this discharge would eventually lead him to life as a mercenary where he meets the ruthless overarching villain, Raoul Bushman.

Raoul Bushman was born in the African nation of Burunda (not to be confused with the real African country, Burundi) to a family of peaceful farmers. When European entrepreneurs forced his family off of their land, Bushman turned to violence as a way to get back at the indignity put upon him and his family by the traumatic event. He left his humble childhood behind and became a mercenary for hire where he not only earned a fortune but also garnered a nasty reputation for his extreme brutality. As time went on, he changed his appearance to match such a cruel eminence by getting a “death head” facial tattoo and fitted steel teeth which he utilizes as a weapon. It was while working on a job in Cairo, Egypt that Bushman met our troubled protagonist and fellow mercenary, Marc Spector. Despite Spector’s initial discomfort from Bushman’s aggressive nature, he and Bushman partnered up and eventually made their way to Sudan where Bushman led a raid on Selima. This is where they meet noted archeologist, Dr. Alraune, and his daughter Marlene who’ve uncovered Seti III’s tomb.

After Bushman and Spector seize the site in hopes of plundering for gold, a fight breaks out that results in Marc inadvertently helping Bushman kill Dr. Alruane, unbeknownst to Marlene. As the chaos continues, Marc helps Marlene escape to safety. Bushman, furious at Spector for the betrayal, mortally wounds him and leaves him in the desert to die. However, Spector makes it to Seti III’s tomb where he makes an agreement with the Egyptian god Khonshu and becomes Moon Knight. With his new persona and abilities, he re-enters the ring with Bushman and casts him and his army out of Selima, but grudges die hard, and throughout the Moon Knight series, Bushman seeks revenge for what Moon Knight did to him.

Obviously, the Disney+ series keeps some details from the comics and changes others by stitching together various volumes made throughout Moon Knight’s comic book run. Marlene, for instance, is now Layla El-Faouly (May Calamawy), but the backstory, nevertheless, still follows the general course of the comics. The references to Marc’s mercenary past and the death of Dr. El-Faouly in previous episodes seem to point to an appearance by Bushman in the upcoming final episode of the series on May 4. Until then, fans will have to wait to see if their suspicions will be confirmed.

