It must be a full moon out there... because Disney has finally revealed a release date for Moon Knight, the Disney+ series centering the titular Crescent Crusader, played by online favorite Oscar Isaac — who we've long awaited to step into a Marvel Studios role. The show is set to release on Disney+ on March 30, as was revealed in a tweet released by Disney earlier today, during the NFL Super Wild Card matchup.

It stars Isaac as Marc Spector, a former U.S. marine with Dissociative Identity Disorder (DID) who takes on the powers of an Egyptian moon god, and subsequently takes up the vigilante moniker of Moon Knight.

Only smatterings of footage from the show have been released thus far, with the first coming on Disney+ Day back in November. The first clip caught some derision across the Twittersphere, owed to confusion around Isaac's accent in the role. While Spector is from the United States in the original comic books — making his first appearance in Issue 32 of Werewolf by Night, in August 1975—Isaac's interpretation seems to speak with a cockney British twang. Guess we'll have to wait for the series.

Along with Hawke and Isaac, Gaspard Ulliel and May Calamawy are expected to play significant roles across the series. It's produced by Marvel maestro Kevin Feige, along with Tommy Turtle and Jeremy Slater. Series episodes will be directed by Justin Benson, Mohamed Diab, and Aaron Moorhead.

Only a brief synopsis is currently available for the show, but it teases what should be a strong, dark, and supernatural series:

"A former U.S. marine, struggling with dissociative identity disorder, is granted the powers of an Egyptian moon god. But he soon finds out that these newfound powers can be both a blessing and a curse to his troubled life."

Moon Knight premieres on Disney+ on March 30. Check out the new poster below:

