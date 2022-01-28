Marvel Phase 4 is all about establishing the new status quo. After the events of Avengers: Endgame, it’s time to discover a new age of heroes and how Marvel will continue their stories after making the biggest franchise in history.

That brings us to Disney+. We are over a year removed from the premiere of WandaVision and have had five shows set within the Marvel universe, following characters we are familiar with and have followed for years. While these were the first Marvel shows, they lacked new characters outside of Kate Bishop and maybe the Watcher. With the next phase of Marvel TV, the studio is using the streaming service to introduce audiences to new characters with shows like She-Hulk, Ms. Marvel, and Moon Knight.

That last production takes us into the strange life of Marc Spector and will be the origin story of a new hero. Here is everything we know so far about the upcoming series, Moon Knight.

Image via Disney+

Moon Knight will premiere on Disney+ on March 30, 2021.

Watch the Moon Knight Trailer

You can watch the first trailer for Moon Knight right here. We got our first look during Super Wild Card Weekend. The trailer premiered during the Los Angeles Rams/Arizona Cardinals game on ESPN (A Walt Disney-owned network).

What Is the Plot of Moon Knight?

Image via Disney+

Moon Knight is about Marc Spector, a mercenary who comes in contact with the Egyptian moon god, Khonshu. In the comics, Marc becomes a conduit for the deity and takes on the role of a vigilante. Marc has Dissociative Identity Disorder (DID), which causes him to manifest multiple identities; Marc Spector, Jake Lockley, Steven Grant, and Moon Knight.

These different people help form the Moon Knight identity and serve a purpose in Khonshu’s quest to bring justice to the world. The Marvel series will serve as an origin story and introduce people to the character’s supporting cast and adversaries.

From the trailer and plot synopsis, it's clear that the show will begin by focusing on the Steven Grant persona. Here's the full synopsis for the show:

"Moon Knight follows Steven Grant, a mild-mannered gift-shop employee, who becomes plagued with blackouts and memories of another life. Steven discovers he has dissociative identity disorder and shares a body with mercenary Marc Spector. As Steven/Marc's enemies converge upon them, they must navigate their complex identities while thrust into a deadly mystery among the powerful gods of Egypt."

Actor Oscar Isaac voiced his concerns about the source material in October 2021, saying: “I’m really excited and hopeful. This story is very different from what Marvel has done in the past. I don’t know if it’ll work. We took some big swings, ya know! And even Kevin [Feige] said, ‘I don’t like to count my chickens before they hatch, I’m feeling good, but you never know!’ So hopefully, it’ll look as good as it felt.”

Moon Knight will serve as the first Marvel show of 2022 and will be yet another street-level hero, in a similar vein to Hawkeye, the previous Marvel series. Though the tone will be very different from our favorite archers.

Who Is in Moon Knight’s Cast?

Image via Disney+

Starring in the role of Moon Knight is the incredible Oscar Isaac (Dune: Part One). Joining Isaac as the main villain is Ethan Hawke (Knives Out 2), as well as May Calamawy (Ramy) and the late French actor Gaspard Ulliel (Sibyl).

As of now, we don’t know who Hawke, Calamawy, and Ulliel are playing in Moon Knight. There was a potential leak by the Hamilton Hodell talent agency website, where they listed Midnight Man as the role Ulliel will be playing in the upcoming series. That information has since been removed from the website, and we have no official word from Marvel regarding the character of Midnight Man.

The Crew Behind Moon Knight

Image via Disney+

Jeremy Slater (The Umbrella Academy) is the head writer of Moon Knight, while the series will have multiple people in the director’s seat. Mohamed Diab (Amira) will direct four episodes, while the duo of Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead (Synchronic) will helm two.

Slater’s work on the hit Netflix series The Umbrella Academy shows his writing talents and how he can manage the unique elements of the Moon Knight lore. Benson and Moorhead previously worked with Marvel veteran Anthony Mackie (The Falcon and the Winter Soldier) on their film, Synchronic. Diab’s background includes the critically-acclaimed series, Clash, a show known for its brutal and dark tone.

Moon Knight will most likely be the darkest of the Marvel television shows so far (excluding the Netflix shows), but we don’t know how far it will push the boundaries.

What’s Happening Behind The Scenes on Moon Knight?

Image via Disney+

One of the best things about a new Marvel show is that we see the pure excitement and joy the people creating the show feel via their interviews and social media posts. Here are a few of the highlights from the cast and crew over the past year.

Ethan Hawke explains how he got a job in Moon Knight, and it’s a pretty interesting story. He said: “Well, I heard about it from Oscar Isaac, who lives like, you know, three blocks down the street from me in Brooklyn. I was at a coffee shop. He came up to me, he’s like, ‘Hey, I really liked The Good Lord Bird. I was like, ‘Hey, cool, I really like your work. You’re amazing.’ He’s like, ‘Hey, want to be in the Moon Knight with me?’ I was like, yeah. So, it happened the right way, you know?”

Oscar Isaac hasn’t shied away from expressing his excitement about the show. He’s a very talented actor and is sure to bring everything he’s got to the role of Moon Knight. Isaac went on to say: “I found so much room to do things that I’ve never done before and had been curious about and wanting to do. I could not wait to get to set, and it was the biggest workload I’ve ever had in my career and most challenging; by the sheer amount of stuff we had to do in eight months, and even yet, I couldn’t wait to get to set and work.”

In a separate interview, Isaac again voiced his excitement, praising the show’s directors. “[Directors] Mohamed [Diab] and [Justin] Benson and [Aaron] Moorhead, they were so fantastic. I couldn't believe my luck and how collaborative the situation was. I'm really excited and hopeful.”

Back in April 2021, Mad Gene Media posted a video on Instagram. In this clip, Oscar Isaac shows off his martial arts skills as he takes down two other actors. It looks like a scene ripped straight from Batman: Arkham City or the John Wick films.

