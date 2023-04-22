It looks like two of the major branches of Marvel are colliding, as the Marvel Cinematic Universe's Scarlet Scarab character will be making her Marvel Comics debut in David Pepose’s upcoming Moon Knight: City of the Dead, which is set to be released in July. Her debut will be preceded by the debut of her civilian alter-ego Layla El-Faouly in Jed Mackay’s MOON KNIGHT #25. Both Layla El-Faouly and her super-hero persona version of Scarlet Scarab were originally introduced in Disney+'s 2022 series Moon Knight. She is played by May Calamawy in the series.

Why Two Issues?

Moon Knight #25 is an anniversary issue of the comic and will be supersized, featuring work from such artists as Alessandro Cappuccio, Alessandro Vitti, and Partha Pratim, as first revealed by IGN. The issue will also introduce the character of Layla El-Faouly, who is also Scarlet Scarab. But of course, more is always better, and Scarlet Scarab deserves her own introduction issue, which will come in Moon Knight: City of the Dead. The issue will debut the character of Scarlet Scarab, who originated in the 2022 Disney+ series Moon Knight. The upcoming issue will expose the full breadth of the canonical crossover between film and comics.

Where Will These Comics Take Marc Spector?

Marc Spector, otherwise known as Moon Knight, will be up to more than a few challenges in the upcoming comics. The comic series follows Spector, a mercenary with dissociative identity disorder who is drawn into a mystery involving several Egyptian gods. Spector will unravel the mystery and his own identities, including the mysterious Moon Knight. Moon Knight #25 will show Moon Knight pursuing his latest enemy, someone who is at once familiar and new. The issue will cut between New York and Alexandria. As he hunts for answers at Hart Island he is still haunted by his last mission.

The next issue, Moon Knight: City of the Dead, will show the introduction of Scarlet Scarab, the superhero persona of Layla El-Faouly. The issue begins with a young runaway being attacked by a gang of death cultists. He is left just barely hanging onto life outside the Midnight Mission. And Marc, having vowed to defend travelers of the night sees that his mission is not yet over. The comic will follow Moon Knight as the Fist of Khonshu as he travels beyond the realm of the living, and battles his way across the City of the Dead.

The Writers Speak Up

Of the upcoming Moon Knight #25, the comic's writer Jed Mackay said:

"[w]orking on [the issue] was a bit of a mammoth task… 70 pages of story, cutting between three stories, each with their own artist! It was a really exciting opportunity to have that much space to work in, telling a Moon Knight story in a longer form than we're usually used to.” He continued, noting his excitement over introducing Layla El-Faouly, saying, that "[b]ringing Layla El-Faouly into our story was exciting. Adding an already beloved character into the universe of the comics is a really interesting opportunity, and being able to show the "before" to David and Marcelo's "after" was a wonderful bit of synchronicity."

But of course this doesn't mean that Scarlet Scarab's introduction will seem redundant, Mackay made sure to note that "we're seeing a much younger Layla and a much younger Marc Spector..." in Moon Knight #25. He also noted that the comic will explore both characters "as they embark on a mission as members of the crack mercenary team, the Karnak Cowboys.

Of his involvement on the follow-up issue Moon Knight: City of the Dead, David Pepose said:

"[t]eaming up with sensational artist Marcelo Ferriera, we're sending Marc Spector on one of his most mind-bending adventures to date — rescuing a young runaway's soul from the City of the Dead." He continued, mentioning Scarlet Scarab's involvement, saying that "...Marc won't be embarking on this mission alone… I couldn't be more excited to be writing Layla El-Faouly's debut as the all-new Scarlet Scarab!"

The addition of Layla to the comics will also work to bring readers closer to Marc Spector, with Pepose noting that "[she] ...knows Marc better than almost anyone, and that tension is going to spark some spectacular fireworks on this otherworldly adventure.”

Both comics will be released this July. You can read more about the issues in the original IGN article.