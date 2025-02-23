It's been almost three years since the premiere of the Disney+ series Moon Knight. As part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the series followed Marc Spector a.k.a. Moon Knight played by Oscar Isaac (Star Wars: The Force Awakens). Spector has dissociative identity disorder (DID) and when his alters, particularly Stephen Grant, become wrapped up in a deadly mystery involving Egyptian gods, Marc is wrapped up along with them. Marvel Television executive Brad Winderbaum has now confirmed that after Season 1, it's unlikely there will be a second season, but that doesn't mean Marc Spector will disappear into the (k)night. He tells ComicBook:

"So I think Marvel Television has happened in waves, and I think Moon Knight happened in a wave of shows that were going to establish characters that would tie-in to the future. And moving forward our priorities have shifted. We’re making shows as shows that can exist as annual releases, more like television. I would love to see a Moon Knight Season 2, but there are plans for Moon Knight down the road."

What Is Happening With Marvel Television?