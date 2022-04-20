Editor's note: The following contains spoilers for the first four episodes of Moon Knight.Most viewers tuning in to watch the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s take on Moon Knight would likely have expected Marc Spector (Oscar Isaac) to lead the show. Instead, the show opens with a constantly tardy, Egyptology-obsessed nerd named Steven Grant. And, to our surprise, Steven doesn’t just disappear. Four episodes in and Steven has had more scenes and a superior character arc than Marc Spector, the real hero of the show. If Marvel Studios executives are smart, they will keep it that way.

In the comics, Steven Grant is the wealthy identity of Marc Spector — it’s thanks to Steven’s financial skills that Marc is able to afford the gadgets and gizmos needed to create Moon Knight. If all of that sounds terribly familiar, it’s because it is. On the page, Steven looks and acts very much like Bruce Wayne, the man behind the Batman cowl. It’s not uncommon to hear Moon Knight described as Marvel’s answer to Batman, so the show runners have made the intelligent move to carve out a whole new personality for Steven Grant. Considering how many live-action versions of the billionaire playboy we have, Marvel is better off without introducing yet another one, especially since in many ways, the MCU’s Tony Stark, played by Robert Downey Jr. already acted as their stand-in for Bruce Wayne.

Instead, with the MCU’s version of Steven Grant, we have a character who is instantly grounded, if a little odd (aren’t we all?). Steven works in the gift shop at a London museum; he lives in his mother’s flat and leaves her lengthy voice messages about his day. Steven’s love of Ancient Egypt gets him in trouble with his boss, Donna (Lucy Thackeray), as does his inability to get to his job on time. He’s so forgettable that the museum’s security guard can’t remember Steven’s name correctly. Steven also has a particularly strange bedtime ritual—he tries not to fall asleep and to prevent himself from sleepwalking, Steven chains his ankle to his bed. He is a man of mystery, and that is precisely the appeal.

Steven isn’t in control of his life and this affects him profoundly. He literally loses days and is knackered from lack of sleep because Marc Spector takes over. This means Steven’s relationships, if he can hang on to any, are a mess. The most heartbreaking moment comes in the very first episode of Moon Knight when Steven realizes he’s missed a date he’d been looking forward to—worse, he had ostensibly stood up his date who now hates him. In his misery, Steven goes ahead and eats a dinner of steak, even though he’s vegan. Steven then returns home to his empty apartment and sadly devours the box of chocolates he’d bought his date. Within two scenes, Steven became a very relatable character because, despite his pathetic situation, he is still trying his best.

Steven isn’t painted with broad strokes on Moon Knight; it’s the little details and actions that color in this full-fledged character. Steven has a strong English accent that can ostensibly be from many parts of the country and is plausibly one you would hear anywhere on the streets of London. This adds to the idea that he’s just an average guy. Oscar Isaac also carries Steven like the beleaguered, lonely man that he is. Steven wants a better life for himself, but he doesn’t know how to achieve that goal. His only ‘friend’ is the living statue near his home — Steven talks the man’s ear off, but he also makes sure visitors leave the performer a tip. Steven himself gifts the man some pralines and a tip. Actions like this demonstrate how Steven is a kind-hearted person and gives him a more rounded personality.

Steven also reacts like a regular person would in the extreme circumstances he finds himself in. He wears his emotions on his sleeve and is vocal when he’s afraid (sometimes leading to hilarious outcomes like his encounter in the elevator). In stressful situations, Steven’s knee-jerk reactions get him in worse trouble, but they’re completely believable. After discovering Marc’s stash of money and passports, Steven is intercepted by Layla El-Faouly (May Calamawy), Marc’s wife. Steven doesn’t know how to react to her accusations and anger, instantly offering up the golden scarab despite Marc’s pleas that Layla will be in danger if he does. What does Steven care—he doesn’t know who, or what, the voice in his head is—he just wants the angry woman in front of him to stop yelling at him. Wouldn’t we all?

He also doesn’t have the forethought to hide the incriminating bag before the ‘police’ break into his apartment. Marc would have ensured Layla was safe and that the bag was out of sight. But Steven bows to authority like most of us would—it’s a natural reaction. His trusting nature gets him into trouble because of that, but then again, which innocent person wouldn’t act the way Steven does?

Marc, on the other hand, has much less personality. He’s had more control over his own body from the second episode onwards, but there is a sameness to Marc that isn’t there with Steven. Marc, as we learn, was a mercenary left for dead when Khonshu saved him and Marc has been doing Khonshu’s bidding since. Marc is gruff, cold, and determined. He is not swayed by emotion, except when his vulnerabilities come to light. Marc falls into a lot of superhero tropes viewers are familiar with—the broody, stoic hero burdened by a weight he can no longer bear. Marc appears to be at ease with killing and the only reason we don’t see him commit murder on screen is because of Steven’s ‘no killing’ rule. Steven has the luxury of holding on to his humanity, while Marc seemingly hasn’t for a long time. Marc's character arc is also, unfortunately, tied almost exclusively to his rocky relationship with his estranged wife Layla. His history with Layla actually makes Marc even more problematic. The old trope of the hero keeping secrets from his love interest to protect her appears in Moon Knight as well and Marc’s characterization suffers for it. Marc is a character we’ve seen many times before, and he’s less likable because of it.

That’s not to say Marc can’t be compelling. In the meeting with the Ennead, Oscar Isaac perfectly portrays Marc’s vulnerability as a man struggling with dissociative identity disorder and his desperation for help. This vulnerability appears again in the fourth episode when Marc finds himself trapped in a mental institution. Marc is helpless but still resourceful enough to attempt an escape. His joy at meeting Steven is palpable, and it’s honestly a relief to see that Marc can demonstrate real feelings.

The dichotomy between Marc and Steven is especially obvious in their superhero avatars, Moon Knight and Mr. Knight, respectively. Marc has been Moon Knight for a while, so when he summons the suit, he’s perfectly in control and comfortable as the costumed vigilante. His movements are graceful, his instincts sharp. Steven summons Mr. Knight by accident in the second episode and nails the superhero landing… before falling over. Steven is a meek, mild-mannered man who is terrified of guns and conflict, so the Mr. Knight suit gives him the strength and agency he’s never had. The bravado that comes with it is understandably misplaced and Steven pays the price for not handing Marc the reigns. Steven isn’t a fighter, Marc is, but that’s why we’re rooting for the underdog.

Steven Grant may be a strange choice to lead Moon Knight, but the first four episodes of the show prove that he is the refreshing new lead the MCU needs. Had the show gone with Marc Spector, we would have had yet another brusque, macho male lead with a toxic past and a worse relationship with his wife. In Steven, however, we have someone who is relatable, humorous, and out of his depth. He’s the everyman, but there’s also Steven’s nerdiness that helps advance the plot. Steven’s earnestness to help and his wealth of knowledge regarding Ancient Egypt and its gods has literally saved his, Marc’s, and Layla’s hides throughout the first part of the series. Marc and Layla would never have successfully found Ammit’s burial site or Alexander the Great’s sarcophagus had it not been for Steven. Steven's wonderment at visiting the Pyramid of Giza and seeing the artifacts that he has only read about in books further adds authenticity to his character.

All this makes Steven a captivating and different lead, and in many ways, this take on Steven is a better fit in the canon of MCU leads. Marvel’s heroes tend to be layered, working through their flaws because they also have hearts of gold. Steve Rogers/Captain America (Chris Evans) would hardly have been as appealing a character if his raison d'être had just been to ‘kill Nazis’. Steven Grant is so much more than an audience stand-in; he feels more like a reflection of the struggles that we may all have faced in some ways, be it the lack of control over our own lives, or the feelings of isolation that have become par for the course during the pandemic.

Now that it seems Steven will be working alongside Marc, he may just put Marc in the shade even more. But who really has the upper hand in the asylum — Marc’s fists or Steven’s intelligence? The interplay between the two characters, who ostensibly form two sides of the same coin, seems like a winning formula. Let’s be honest, the only thing better than one Oscar Isaac is two of them!

We will, eventually, have to reconcile ourselves to the fact that Steven Grant is ephemeral. He’s not the true protagonist in this MCU show — he’s not even the true protagonist in his own life. Steven has been easy to fall in love with, much of which comes down to Oscar Isaac’s stellar performance in perfecting the accent, capturing the idiosyncrasies of British colloquialisms, and his effortless ability to craft Steven’s relatable affectations. Isaac is dashing as Marc Spector, but his version of Steven Grant is a novelty, one which will be difficult to let go of.

