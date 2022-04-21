After four episodes, Marvel has introduced the world to a compelling psychological adventure show in the form of Moon Knight. Viewers have become engulfed in Oscar Isaac's internal struggle between mercenary Marc Spector, historian/gift shop clerk Steven Grant and Egyptian god Khonshu. While TV audiences have become familiar with the trio and their battle to stop Ethan Hawke's Arthur Harrow, it is the show's focus on Egyptian mythology that adds depth and intrigue to the series.

This was certainly the case at the end of Moon Knight's shocking fourth episode. Here, Spector and Grant came together in an attempt to escape the mental institution afterlife they found themselves in after a seemingly deadly encounter with Harrow. As the two personalities hurriedly make their way through the white maze, they came to a sudden door being opened by Taweret, the series' newest Egyptian god.

Who is Taweret?

Taweret is the Egyptian god of fertility and rejuvenation whose history goes back to approximately 3000 BC. She is closely associated with being a protector of women and families. Her most common portrayal is that of a hippopotamus head, with a lion's arms/paws, and a crocodile's tail and legs. As the protector of women and children, she was regarded as a fierce god who could also help during childbirth. In fact, many Egyptian women would wear her amulet in order to protect themselves and their children from evil.

According to Egyptian mythology, Taweret has the power of renewal and is able to bring about life through Egypt's famed Nile River. Taweret's association with the Nile did not end there, as she was often looked at as the cause of the river's yearly flooding, garnering her the name: "She Who Removes Water." Furthermore, she has the ability to bless and cleanse the dead, guiding the deceased through the afterlife and back to the land of the living.

Taweret's History in the MCU

While an essential part of Egyptian history, Taweret does not have a history in Marvel Comics. However, the goddess has made an appearance in an earlier episode of Moon Knight. A reference to Taweret occurs in the first episode while Steven is working in the gift shop. While talking with his museum boss, Steven is organizing several plush toys that look like hippos. When Steven's boss calls them hippos, he is quick to correct her, telling her that they are in fact the Egyptian goddess Taweret.

While this is her first official appearance in any MCU property, it is not Taweret's first appearance on television. She also makes an appearance as a statue on the island in Lost, adding intrigue and mystery to that TV series.

Taweret's Role in Moon Knight

With two episodes left in the series, it is safe to assume that Taweret will play a significant role in helping Marc and Steven find their way back to Earth. With her history deep-rooted in rejuvenating and cleansing the dead in order to get back to the living world, she can be looked at as a friendly guide. Moreover, when audiences are first introduced to her in Episode 4, she greets Marc and Steven with a friendly hello. It is possible that she is stepping in to help them in their battle against the god Ammit and her plan to bring justice to the people of Earth.

The success of Moon Knight hinges on the authenticity the show brings to the Egyptian mythology it is using to tell its story. The addition of the goddess of fertility Taweret opens up many more avenues the show can take its characters are their relationships with the mysterious world around them.

Moon Knight is currently available to stream on Disney+, with new episodes premiering every Wednesday.

