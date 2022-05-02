Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Episode 5 of Moon Knight.

The pantheon of the Ancient Egyptians has been brought to life by Marvel’s Moon Knight. A wide range of Egyptian gods have had a mention in the series, though many of them did not appear in physical form. Instead, they were represented only through humans known as Avatars. A couple of them have taken corporeal form, like the moon god Khonhsu and then there's Taweret, the ancient goddess of childbirth and fertility.

Oscar Isaac plays the new superhero, Moon Knight, who is empowered by the aforementioned moon god Khonshu to be his warrior. The series has had viewers engrossed in the struggles between the alters in Isaac’s head — the mercenary, Marc Spector, and the gift shop attendant, Steven Grant, who happens to have a vast knowledge of Egyptian mythology. Both alters have had harrowing experiences meeting gods along the way.

A hippo that talks would freak anyone out, yes? Of all the gods that viewers have seen and heard about in the series, Taweret seems to be the most welcoming. The goddess makes her first appearance at the end of episode 4, as Marc Spector and Steven Grant are stranded in the afterlife, and she greets them with a friendly “Hi!” Both alters panic at her visage and their reaction gives even the goddess a bit of a fright.

Image via Disney+

Taweret, voiced by newcomer actress Antonia Salib, figures more prominently in Episode 5. In fact, most of the episode focuses on Taweret, Marc, and Steven in this episode. Salib handled this brilliantly, especially when put into context that this is her first major television role. “[Taweret] is so much fun, it didn't feel like work, to be honest,” she said in an interview with Marvel.

So far, Salib's only acting credit is for Moon Knight. In typical Marvel style, Salib reveals that she had no clue what character she was to be playing when she auditioned for the role. “They kind of gave me a fake name, and they had a dummy script," she tells Marvel. "It was only once I was about to meet the director, and the casting team, they just mentioned, ‘By the way, you're going to be a CGI hippo.’ I was like ‘OK, sounds great, let's do it!’”

RELATED: 'Moon Knight's Taweret, Explained: Who Is the Newly-Introduced Egyptian God?

Salib also relived what it meant to be on set with the crew and the costume needed. Though it was a CGI character she would be playing, Salib had to put on some of the goddess’ attire to help give a better understanding of her movements. “She's a very fashionable goddess. [I had] these brilliant bracelets, and it was just beautiful, all gold.” In an interview with Variety, the actress further revealed that she was allowed to put her own spin on Taweret. “It really felt like I was given license to create my character, and everyone was on board to work together," she says. "It was lovely." Whether that creative spark helped bring some light into a rather emotional journey to follow for Marc and Steven, we may never know.

Taweret is the Egyptian answer to Aphrodite of the ancient Greeks; she is believed to have helped women in childbirth and is known for being a fierce defender of mothers and children. She is also referred to as the “Lady of Heaven” and she was revered by the gods of the pantheon. Her appearance is mostly denoted as a hippopotamus head, with the paws of a lion and the tail of a crocodile.

Besides her ability to aid in childbirth, Taweret also helps deceased people who have arrived in the realm of the Duat, the Egyptian underworld. Her task is to guide them in their journey through the afterlife, cleansing them as they are prepared for the next stage of the afterlife. This would explain why she meets Marc and Steven, who had been shot by Ethan Hawke's Arthur Harrow in Episode 4.

Marc and Steven have their situation explained to them by Taweret, and soon they realize that they are aboard her boat, which is sailing across the sand in the Duat and the final destination is A’aru, the Field of Reeds. In other terms, they are headed to the gates of paradise. There is, however, a little matter of weighing their hearts on the Scales of Justice. If they balance against the Feather of Truth, A’aru it is but if they do not, the deceased is thrown off the boat and onto the sands of the Duat. Damnation.

Unsurprisingly, their hearts do not balance and Taweret advises them to take the rest of the journey to A’aru and work together to balance the scale. This would involve telling themselves the truth as they go through their memories while on board the boat. This reveals to viewers how Marc and Steven got bound to Khonshu, voiced by F. Murray Abraham. Unbalanced souls are being condemned to the Duat, which is the work of Harrow, so Marc and Steven need to return to the land of the living to stop him.

What happens next gives us another insight into what type of goddess Taweret is. In some myths, she is known as a peacemaker between the gods, which speaks to someone with cred amongst the pantheon. After she is convinced to send them back, she says, “Osiris is not going to like this,” referencing the Egyptian god of the underworld, Osiris, who controls the only gate by which the deceased can return to the land of the living. As she turns the boat toward the gate of Osiris, she warns that they would still need to balance the scales against the feather of Maat to make it back. Steven is condemned to Duat, while Marc appears to have made it to the Field of Reeds, his scales finally achieving balance in the process. It remains to be seen if Taweret will reappear in Episode 6, which is also the Moon Knight finale.

'Moon Knight' and the Isolation of Mental Illness

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author

Uwa Echebiri (2 Articles Published) Uwa is a writer for Collider. She's spent the past several years writing about the luxe lifestyle of Hollywood royals and pop culture in general. A firm believer in the superpowers of love and laughter, she's consequently an addict of movies with ample romance and a dash of comedy. More From Uwa Echebiri

Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up for Collider's newsletter for exclusive news, features, streaming recommendations and more Click here to subscribe