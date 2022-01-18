We've waited long enough, but finally, here it is: Oscar Isaac, seemingly one of the few big name talents not to join the Marvel Studios roster, is making his debut in the MCU in his own Disney+ show, Moon Knight. The anticipation can't be understated: we've waited to get a proper look at Isaac's Crescent Crusader since his casting was revealed a year ago, and while we were afforded a small glimpse of the character by way of a clip released on Disney+ Day, a trailer, release date, and poster finally here.

Ethan Hawke plays the series antagonist. In a recent appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers, he told the host that he based his character on cult leader David Koresh. According to the veteran actor, recently notable for his acclaimed lead performance in Paul Schrader's existential climate terrorism flick First Reformed, Isaac - who lives down the road from Hawke in Brooklyn - played a pivotal role in him getting the part. "He came up to me and was like, 'I really liked The Good Lord Bird. Want to be in Moon Knight with me?' And I was like, 'Yeah,'" he told Meyers on the show.

Along with Hawke and Isaac, Gaspard Ulliel and May Calamawy are expected to play significant roles across the series. It's produced by Marvel maestro Kevin Feige, along with Tommy Turtle and Jeremy Slater. Series episodes will be directed by Justin Benson, Mohamed Diab, and Aaron Moorhead.

Image via Disney+

RELATED: 'Moon Knight': Oscar Isaac Shows Off More Brutal Fight Training Sequences

We'll have more thoughts on the trailer soon, but we wanted to bring you the news as soon as possible.

Moon Knight is expected to hit Disney+ on March 30. Check out the trailer below:

Only a brief synopsis is currently available for the show, but it teases what should be a strong, dark, and supernatural series:

The series follows Steven Grant, a mild-mannered gift-shop employee, who becomes plagued with blackouts and memories of another life. Steven discovers he has dissociative identity disorder and shares a body with mercenary Marc Spector. As Steven/Marc’s enemies converge upon them, they must navigate their complex identities while thrust into a deadly mystery among the powerful gods of Egypt.

'Moon Knight's Ethan Hawke Reveals How He Finally Joined the MCU, Thanks to Oscar Isaac Hawke also divulged which famous cult leader he's based his 'Moon Knight' character around.

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email