Disney+ has just released a new trailer for Moon Knight, and it looks like the Marvel Cinematic Universe is ready to get bloodier. Starring Oscar Isaac as the titular hero, the series follows a disturbed hero who deals with dissociative identity disorder (DID) while fighting bad guys in the night.

The new footage echoes the same dark look of the series' first trailer. So, contrary to other MCU productions, which usually tend to focus on the funnier side of superheroes, Moon Knight seems to be a grounded show that won’t hold its punches while adapting the story of one of Marvel’s most violent superheroes. The trailer re-introduces us to Isaac’s Marc Spector, a former U.S. Marine whose given supernatural abilities by the Egyptian moon god Khonshu. Imbued with his divine power, Marc becomes the superhero Moon Knight, fighting supernatural menaces while the moon shines bright in the night skies. The superhero life doesn’t treat Marc very well, though, as he also fights some inner demons caused by his dissociative identity disorder. While it is still too soon to know what exactly Moon Knight has in store for fans, it looks like early predictions were correct, and the show might help the MCU deliver more mature content on Disney+.

The new trailer also gives some more screen time to Ethan Hawke's Dr. Arthur Harrow, who'll apparently be the series' main villain. While Dr. Harrow is a minor character in the comic books, the villain is getting an upgrade for the show, as he's apparently in control of a cult with dozens of followers. Of course, that also might mean that Disney+ is tricking fans, and Ethan will actually play a more prominent villain, such as the Sun King. We'll soon find out, considering that Moon Knight premieres next month.

While the MCU is no stranger to magic, Moon Knight can open a whole new world for Marvel, as it introduces supernatural menaces that feel closer to horror. In the comic books, Moon Knight always had an affinity to the creatures of the night, with his first appearance in a 1975 issue of Werewolf By Night. So, it’s not by chance that a Werewolf By Night Halloween special is reportedly in development by Marvel, with Gael García Bernal in the lead. Since Mahershala Ali’s Blade showed up in Eternals and will bring vampires officially into the MCU with his solo movie, the Marvel universe is getting ready to become a lot scarier.

Isaac indeed committed to the part, undergoing physical training that allowed him to tackle the brutal fights the series promises to feature. It’s no wonder, then, that Isaac says playing Spector was the most challenging role of his life. Describing his experience with Moon Knight, Isaac said:

“I found so much room to do things that I’ve never done before and had been curious about and wanting to do. I could not wait to get to set, and it was the biggest workload I’ve ever had in my career and most challenging; by the sheer amount of stuff we had to do in eight months, and even yet, I couldn’t wait to get to set and work.”

Moon Knight also stars May Calamawy (Ramy), and French actor Gaspard Ulliel. The series is directed by Mohamed Diab and Synchronic duo Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead.

Moon Knight comes to Disney+ on March 30. The series will have six episodes released weekly, just as Hawkeye and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Check out the new trailer below.

