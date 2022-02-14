It's incredible how much chaos can be conveyed in only 30 seconds. Marvel has released a new TV spot for their upcoming series Moon Knight, starring Oscar Isaac as the title character and Ethan Hawke as antagonist Arthur Harrow.

In addition to the short TV spot —mostly featuring recut of the footage first seen in the trailer—Marvel has also released a new poster, which features Isaac's face melded together against a black backdrop with the haunting white mask of the titular Moon Knight. The top right portion of the solitary figure appears more pointed than Moon Knight's hood, appearing more like a bird beak. This is a subtle reference to Khonshu, the god responsible for granting Marc Spector his powers. As the avian figure has only been briefly glimpsed in trailers, it's unclear what kind of role they will play in making the jump from comics to the small screen.

With this newest phase of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it seems like Marvel is really leaning into the supernatural aspects of their roster of superheroes. The TV spot contains the same shades of gritty, more mature horror first glimpsed in the trailer. Though Marvel is keeping tight-lipped as always with details of the plot, it's clear from both the teaser and the poster that Steven/Mark's evolution into Moon Knight, and what it means to be all these people at once, is going to be a prominent focus.

Along with Isaac and Hawke, the series also stars May Calamawy (Ramy) and the late Gaspard Ulliel (Sibyl) in unknown roles. The series is executive produced by Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Grant Curtis, Brad Winderbaum, Oscar Isaac, Mohamed Diab, and Jeremy Slater. Slater and Diab are pulling double duty as well, with Slater serving as the series head writer, and Diab directing 4 of Moon Knight's 6 episodes. The other two episodes will be directed by Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead.

Moon Knight premieres on Disney+ on March 30, 2022. In the meantime check out the poster and TV spot below:

The official synopsis reads:

The series follows Steven Grant, a mild-mannered gift-shop employee, who becomes plagued with blackouts and memories of another life. Steven discovers he has dissociative identity disorder and shares a body with mercenary Marc Spector. As Steven/Marc’s enemies converge upon them, they must navigate their complex identities while thrust into a deadly mystery among the powerful gods of Egypt.

