One of the main reasons why Moon Knight is such a compelling vigilante with a loyal fanbase is the multiple personalities of Marc Specter. Before being gifted with the powers of the Egyptian Moon God, Marc Spector already suffered from Dissociative Identity Disorder (DID), a disorder that led to the creation of different personalities once Khonshu chose the vigilante to be his warrior on Earth. While we still don’t know how exactly Disney+’s Moon Knight will adapt the character’s disorder to the small screen, the latest official poster released by Marvel gives us a full look at Mr. Knight. That means the poster confirms one of the most recent personalities of Marc Spencer is part of the show. But who is Mr. Knight? And how can his presence affect Moon Knight?

RELATED:‌ 'Moon Knight': Who Is Khonshu, The Egyptian God Who Shows Up in the Trailer?

Mr. Knight

In the comic books, the mercenary Marc Spector is left to die in the sands of the desert, only to be saved by Khonshu. Marc’s DID allows Khonshu to scramble his brain, which leads to the creation of multiple personalities. Just as the moon has four phases, Marc also develops four different personalities, each capable of leading their own life without the others knowing about it, and all imbued with the will to serve Khonshu. First, there’s Steven Grant, a millionaire who inadvertently funds all the expensive gear that the vigilante needs. There’s also taxi driver Jake Lockley, who keeps an open year to what happens on the streets. Most known to all is Moon Knight, the brutal vigilante with a thirst for revenge, who beat criminals to a pulp in the middle of the night.

Image Via Disney

And now, thanks to 2014’s Moon Knight miniseries created by writer Warren Ellis and artist Declan Shalvey, there’s Mr. Knight. Steven is the civilian public face of Marc Spector, and Jake is usually just trying to go unnoticed while collecting information on the street. So, Mr. Knight takes over as the official representative of the vigilante, consulting with the police about crime scenes and talking to people in need of protection. While Moon Knight is more than efficient in taking down bad guys, he’s not exactly subtle, consumed by the desire to take bloody revenge on evildoers. So, Mr. Knight is Marc Spencer's personality to investigate a crime at night and work with other people while still wearing a mask and presenting himself as a hero.

So far, Disney+’s Moon Knight had already confirmed the existence of the host Marc Spector (Oscar Isaac), and the personalities Steven Grant and Moon Knight. The series’ trailers also tease the presence of Jake Lockey in the show. Now, with an official poster showing Mr. Knight in a comic-accurate white suit and mask, we can be sure that the Marvel Cinematic Universe version of the vigilante will dive deep into the character’s mythology. There are still many questions unanswered about the show, such as the real identity of the villain played by Ethan Hawke. However, fans can already be confident that the series will show how Marc Spector’s multiple personalities fight for control, leading to his amnesic episodes.

As for Mr. Knight, his presence in Moon Knight indicates that the series will explore the vigilante’s part as an official protector of the night, who works with the police to keep people safe. So far, the trailer only showed the direct conflict between Moon Knight and his enemies, so it’s nice to know the show will also include an aspect of the vigilante who thinks before he acts, leading to a whole new approach to his mission.

We’ll know precisely how the MCU will use Mr. Knight once Moon Knight premieres on Disney+ on March 30.

Is Anubis the Main Villain of Disney+'s 'Moon Knight'? A challenger comes from the Egyptian underworld!

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email

Marco Vito Oddo (1132 Articles Published) Marco Vito Oddo is a writer, journalist, and game designer. Passionate about superhero comic books, horror films, and indie games, he writes for Collider and develops games for Mother's Touch Games. More From Marco Vito Oddo